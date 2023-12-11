The San Francisco Unified School District has spent more than $40 million thus far attempting to right the sinking EMPower ship, and fix the misbegotten payroll system that has managed to underpay, mispay or flat-out not pay scads of teachers and other workers. After two years, things have gotten better — but they’re still not great.

Now, sources within the district tell me that while EMPower may eventually be stabilized, it’s clear that it will never truly work. Instead, we are told that this costly white elephant will be scrapped, perhaps as soon as next year. But not before sucking up scores of millions of dollars from a district with real needs. And not before traumatizing the workforce and tarnishing the reputation of the district.

The casualties are legion: teachers lost to other districts, applicants turning elsewhere and current teachers in crisis.

Take Manuela Wolf. When the veteran Sanchez Elementary School teacher was this summer diagnosed with breast cancer — and a particularly aggressive cancer at that — she was terrified. But not about what you’d think.

“At the beginning of my cancer journey, I told my colleagues that my greatest fear is that the district will not come through with my payments,” said the 61-year-old 19-year SFUSD educator. She has been out on extended health leave since August, and draws a 50 percent paycheck.

“I can live on 50 percent, modestly. But my great fear is if I don’t even get that 50 percent.”

And, of course, that’s exactly what happened.

A long line of teachers waited in an hours-long in line at Balboa High on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to vote for a strike. Ultimately, 97 percent of them voted to do so.

By now, you’ve likely read a story or two about the San Francisco Unified School District’s ongoing payroll debacle. In January 2022, the district debuted a new payroll system called EMPowerSF; it cost some $13.7 million out of the box and failed, immediately and catastrophically by underpaying, mispaying or just not paying thousands of district employees.

The scores of millions of dollars the district has spent supporting its costly system hasn’t all been wasted: There are presently nearly 2,000 open “tickets” placed by aggrieved employees, down from more than 10,000 a year ago. So, things are improved — but, you know, nearly 2,000 tickets is still a lot of tickets. Wolf could tell you as much.

And the reputational damage incurred is hard to measure. But it’s a lot: The allure of teaching in San Francisco — a district that needs to hire and retain all the quality teachers it can — has severely detereorated. EMPower did for the SFUSD what Jason Voorhees did for Camp Crystal Lake.

Perhaps the clearest example of how the district has damaged people comes from Wolf. Not only was she subjected to weeks of angst wondering if the district would fail to pay her at her moment of need — which happened — she prepared for that eventuality ahead of time.

Wolf’s church presciently held a pre-emptive fund-raiser for her in the event she’d be victimized by the district’s payroll glitch. Her longtime friend Elaine Chan-Scherer also — wisely — started up a pre-emptive GoFundMe.

“I am fighting for my life here,” Wolf says. “I don’t know how they think people get through this.”

Manuela Wolf

When Wolf, in the midst of what she described as a chemo haze, noticed she hadn’t received a check for November, she contacted the district. She was first told that this occurred because of the recent extension of her sick leave. But this didn’t make sense: The original leave wouldn’t have lapsed until early December, so November’s pay shouldn’t have been affected. Finally, after several days of calls and emails and the intervention of her school principal, the district said it would provide a check.

That actually hasn’t happened yet, but it’s good that it will (presumably!) come soon. Less good is requiring 61-year-old women in the midst of a chemo fog and struggling with life-or-death issues to spend days arguing with a litany of HR people to simply to receive a basic paycheck. That’s not so good.

And there are many, many fellow teachers with similar stories.

When A.P. Giannini special ed teacher Elizabeth Noble was out on medical leave, she was stiffed for two consecutive months. It took her three months of wheedling to get that money back.

Sanchez Elementary paraeducator Mirna Cheek had health deductions taken out of her paycheck every month — but they were not applied toward her actual benefits and she lost her insurance. She discovered this after being billed more than $30,000 for a surgical procedure. While this matter was eventually resolved after much back-and-forth and strife, it continues to haunt Cheek’s credit score — and she was shocked and humiliated to have been taken to collections.

Fellow Sanchez educator Juan Novella discovered that the $1,700 deducted from his check for 10 months for his retirement plan was never actually deposited into his retirement plan. That’s $17,000 that could’ve been invested during a bull market; he calculates his unrealized investment gains at $5,000. “I spend an hour going over every check,” he says. “I always find something. I am surprised when they’re correct.”

When I reach Lauren Stupek, she’s in the midst of her commute back from the Peninsula where she now teaches. Along with around 16 other former Burton High educators by her count — and five of the nine teachers in her English department — Stupek left the district after the last school year. And it was because of EMPower.

“I had to get out,” says Stupek, who taught in San Francisco for 10 years. “What I told my principal was that I always knew the Peninsula paid a lot more. That is not new information. But it became untenable to deal with the stress every month of not just being paid less but perhaps not being paid at all. I had to become a forensic accountant when I studied literature. I was sad to leave. I did not want to go. I was crying in my exit interview.”

Stupek, incidentally, is still owed a $5,000 stipend the district failed to pay her over the summer.

I reached Stupek’s former Burton High colleague Liz Kaufman when she, too, was commuting back from the Peninsula. “If I wanted to maintain my career as a teacher,” she said, “I needed to go somewhere where I wouldn’t have to worry about being paid on time and accurately.”

From left, Sara Fox, a bilingual teacher at Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8; Raisa Ebner, a math and science teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School; and substitute teacher Patricia Wallinger embrace the ‘sleepover’ nature of the teachers’ three-day March 2022 sit-in at SFUSD headquarters, and paint their nails. Photo courtesy UESF

These are the tangible and intangible ravages of EMPower. The system is befuddled by what should be routine procedures for a school district payroll system, such as change in work status or going out on leave. The devastatingly expensive new program can’t handle things like this, and input has to be done manually. If not, mistakes happen.

In September, district officials publicly brought up the possibility of scrapping the misbegotten system. In November, during a Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Matt Wayne indicated that this effort is already well along. He mentioned an all-encompassing system that, more than just payroll, would handle all budget, HR, accounting and purchasing needs. This, presumably, would supersede EMPower.

“We want a system that works,” he told the school board. “Since our last meeting, we’ve met with companies who provide … programs to schools. We’re in the final stages of that decision.”

Behind closed doors, we’re told the discussion about dropping EMPower is even more overt. It’s acknowledged that the system doesn’t work and all the district’s costly efforts to make things right won’t get it to work better than it does now.

A number of higher-functioning school districts have an integrated system of the sort Wayne spoke of that handles more than just payroll. SFUSD could obtain one of those — or subcontract with a district that already has one. Either would be an improvement.

Leonard R. Flynn Elementary School in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Photo by Jesus Arriaga.

Expecting to be paid accurately and on time is not a huge ask. This is a basic obligation for any employer. The SFUSD hasn’t been meeting it for the last two years. And this is a shame on so many levels. The kids at affluent and functional Peninsula school districts where an increasing number of ex-SFUSD educators are flocking — how to put this nicely — they’re going to be fine.

But the kids at the SFUSD need the high-quality teachers who’ve either been driven from this district or won’t come here now. It’s not entirely clear what “the pitch” is to get new talent at the district or retain employees who have options. Making this an even more maddening situation, the SFUSD’s notoriously sclerotic onboarding process continues to lose applicants who wanted to come but received offers from elsewhere while being made to wait by the phone.

All of which is deeply painful for Manuela Wolf, who hasn’t just taught 19 years for the SFUSD but has always worked in the hardest-up schools in the least-served neighborhoods. She cares deeply about the well-being of this city’s children. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of her own well-being. And it is.

“I want to survive this. I want to live. I don’t want to deal with this anxiety of will I be able to pay my rent?” she says. “Will this happen again next month? I have a double mastectomy ahead of me. There are other issues I need to focus on.”