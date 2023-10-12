When leaders of the San Francisco teachers union this afternoon announced that 97 percent of the union’s voting members yesterday opted to authorize a strike, it was no surprise. Your humble narrator put the over-under at 95 percent — and one of you reading this owes me a dollar. You know who you are.

To the contrary, the only surprise was that teachers waited this long to threaten a walkout. San Francisco is an expensive place to live, in which those unable to benefit from a pile of cash or a time machine must live in a state of perpetual adolescent penury. San Francisco teachers are not particularly well-paid, even when compared to educators not dealing with the Bay Area’s parodic costs of living.

Raises vs. bonuses, prep time, student counts for special ed teachers — both teachers and management alike can speak to the progress (or lack thereof) made on these important if arcane matters. But, looming like Banquo’s ghost over today’s press event — and the ongoing contract negotiations and the lives of every SFUSD employee — is the district’s ongoing, yearslong payroll debacle.

In January 2022, the district rolled out EMPowerSF, a boutique payroll system it paid $9.5 million for out of the box. Mission Local in March of that year broke the story of the expensive new system failing spectacularly upon launch, with teachers going unpaid, underpaid or mispaid.

It is hard to overstate how poorly EMPower has performed — and the district has spent dozens of millions of additional dollars propping up a system that never worked and may, in the end, be scrapped. Every teacher is now forced to examine his or her paycheck like a forensic accountant to ensure every last health care or retirement contribution is in its right place; teachers have told us that the normally pleasant experience of being paid has been transformed into an anxiety-inducing ordeal.

Many teachers (and their spouses) have found themselves unenrolled from retirement, health and dental plans as a result — and, in a scenario worse than any horror movie, 20-year SFUSD paraeducator Eddy Alarcon had to spend his last, dying days battling with insurance companies after his healthcare was dropped while he was on medical leave.

Teachers union president Cassondra Curiel told Mission Local yesterday that much if not most of the frustration driving her colleagues to authorize what would be the district’s first walkout since 1979 has been driven by EMPower. It is not too strong a word to say that payroll situation has traumatized the city’s teachers — and traumatized people behave accordingly.

Cassondra Curiel, president of United Educators of San Francisco, at a press conference outside the school district on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.

All of which adds up to a challenge for the contract negotiators on both sides. Yes, there are important (and arcane) proposals to hammer out. But, more generally, everyone is angry at everyone, and that alters the dynamic around the table.

The embittering experience of EMPower “has led to a willingness to be more disagreeable,” agrees Washington High social studies teacher David Ko, who has taught at his alma mater for 19 years. But, Ko argues, the teachers aren’t just angry. He’s hosted paycheck auditing tutorials at Washington; dealing with EMPower has forced him and his colleagues to become more vigilant — and cohesive. That goes a ways toward explaining yesterday’s 97 percent vote.

“EMPower,” explains former longtime Burton High teacher David Knight, “is the steel girder that broke the camel’s back.”

He retired this year after 25 years in the district and 40 as a teacher rather than deal with what he described as increasingly palpable disrespect emanating from the district’s central office at 555 Franklin — and, starting in 2022, EMPower embodied that disrespect.

These are the things educators like Sarah Nelson, a middle school science teacher at San Francisco Community School in the Excelsior, think about when they enter their hours into the EMPower system. Adding insult to injury, teachers play along with the farce that they work only seven hours a day. “It’s demoralizing to realize I ‘worked’ seven hours today,” she told me on the day of the strike vote. “I got here at 8 yesterday. I didn’t leave until 7:30 at night.”

But EMPower is a system that has no shortage of range. It can demoralize the workforce in any number of ways. To wit, the manner in which EMPower broke down signaled to front-line teachers that their managers did not understand the basic framework of their jobs. That the system would conk out when presented with the task of tabulating pay for teachers who focus on several subjects and have more than one classification was perceived as a slap in the face. This is a rudimentary task and handling it is the epitome of what the payroll system for a public school district ought to be able to do — let alone a costly, boutique system.

More to the point: Making payroll is the epitome of what any employer ought to be able to do.

Michelle Cody, a math teacher at Willie Brown involved in the teachers’ union, holding a megaphone at Balboa High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11, during the strike vote.

EMPower is not failing on the grand scale it was in earlier months. But it is still striking here and there, inducing anxiety — and fiscal problems — among the workforce. Last month, teachers were informed that some of them were being dinged for double or triple the proper earmark for their union contributions — and the union was not getting that money.

Shellie Wiener, the school secretary for Alamo Elementary School, was recently approached by a teacher who’d noticed an oddity on their paystub. Rather than paying a quotidian $44 a month toward some manner of health or retirement fund, the form indicated the district had been socking away $44,000 a month — for months and months.

Among other problematic conditions, EMPower has made more work for school secretaries like Wiener, who now has to regularly deal with aggrieved and stressed teachers regarding payroll issues. Perhaps not coincidentally, secretaries, janitors and other district employees covered by the Service Employees union earlier this month voted at a 99.5 percent clip to authorize a strike.

Even if the district manages to fix EMPower (or cuts bait and drops it) the damage has been done — metaphysically if no longer physically.

But is a strike inevitable? Not necessarily. Teachers feel the district has acquiesced somewhat after prior shows of force and, Curiel noted, the next scheduled bargaining session is on Monday, Oct. 16. But if things go poorly the United Educators could call for a mandatory second strike vote within a week or two and, potentially, the teachers could hit the streets before Halloween.

No, a 97 percent authorization vote was not a surprise. But that’s still a gaudy number. If the strike is the nuclear option, it would seem the vast, vast majority of teachers are ready and willing to ride that bomb, Slim Pickens-style.

And that would lead to an explosive situation transcending students unable to learn, parents unable to work and teachers unable to get paid. A teachers’ walkout would serve as a de-facto dress rehearsal for vast swaths of city workers going on strike next year, with nearly every union contract up for renewal and Mayor London Breed up for re-election while, already, calling for mid-year cuts and austerity.

A messy strike could also jeopardize the embattled school district’s proposed March 2024 $1 billion school bond. Even if the teachers don’t go out on strike right away, the rest of organized labor could threaten to sink this bond — before it even gets on the ballot. It is nigh-inconceivable this bond would pass without union support. And if labor plays hardball, it might not even be worth putting it in front of voters.

Labor’s message to the school district: The clock is ticking.

So, there are ever so many reasons why everyone in this city would want these problems to be solved, expediently, and for San Francisco’s teachers to stay within their classrooms.

But things break down when a governmental entity is unable to accomplish basic tasks such as making payroll. They may not teach you that in school. But, here in San Francisco, school teaches you that.