San Francisco police officials stood by the city’s car-chase policy on Wednesday, saying that it follows national best practices and state law — and raising questions about why the mayor is dead set against it.

Mayor London Breed views the policy as restricting police chases, and has made loosening any perceived restrictions a goal in the March election.

During Wednesday’s presentation about the car-chase policy at the Police Commission, Commissioner Kevin Benedicto asked presenters outright whether the current policy, last updated in 2013, is consistent with best practices.

“That’s my impression, yes,” said Lt. Bassey Obot, who was, until recently, the director of the police academy. “I think ours is definitely consistent with state law.”

“I think our policy is consistent with the trends of national law enforcement,” echoed Chief Bill Scott.

The admission appeared to counter the narrative presented by Breed and her supporters in recent months, that the policy is too restrictive for officers to effectively fight crime. In October, Breed proposed a measure for the March ballot, now known as Prop. E, that would shift some oversight powers away from the Police Commission and allow officers to initiate car chases more easily, including in cases of violent misdemeanors.

The current policy allows officers to pursue a vehicle if a person is a suspect in a violent felony, or if they reasonably believe a person poses a risk to public safety and must be immediately apprehended. Officers are generally prohibited from chasing a vehicle in cases of a non-violent felony, misdemeanor, property crime or vehicle code violation — but may do so if they believe a public-safety risk exists.

Prop. E would purportedly expand an officers’ ability to chase drivers in cases when a “violent misdemeanor crime has occurred, is occurring, or is about to occur.” However, the current policy already allows such pursuits if officers believe there is a public safety risk.

The department reported between 20 to 40 chases per year between 2018 and 2022, resulting in nine to 10 injuries annually in recent years, and no deaths since 2018.

The data from 2023 was incomplete, but multiple police chases resulted in a death and several injuries last year: A pursuit killed one and injured four in May, another injured two and resulted a cruiser crashing into a storefront in June. A chase in December resulted in five injuries.

A chart showing the frequency of car chases, collisions and injuries. Lt. Obot, who presented the data, said the 2023 section only includes data through April or May. Image from SFPD presentation

The policy director at the Department of Police Accountability, Janelle Caywood, presented various car-chase policies from police departments around the country, and said that San Francisco is not an outlier in terms of restrictiveness. She called it “about average.”

“There’s been some misinformation that it’s crazy restrictive. And that just wasn’t what I found in my research,” said Caywood.

The Department of Police Accountability was advised by the City Attorney’s Office not to comment on the ballot measure during a government meeting, so Cayood kept her comments focused on the current policy. Police commissioners, for their part, have criticized the measure as ill-informed, and four have officially opposed Prop E.

Caywood said that many policies in densely populated cities — Boston, Massachusetts; Las Vegas, Nevada; New Orleans, Louisiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — follow a similar standard: Officers can chase a suspect in cases of a violent felony. Mission Local could not immediately verify the policies of each city.

“It’s undisputed that vehicle pursuits are dangerous for pursuing officers, bystanders and the person fleeing,” Caywood said. “In recent years, major cities with dense populations shifted towards more restrictive policies, limiting pursuits to violent felonies, or when there’s some other imminent threat to life.”

Some of these policies, unlike San Francisco’s, are more restrictive, requiring probable cause before officers can pursue a vehicle.

Another premise of Breed’s ballot measure was also disputed by the police department. Prop. E calls for officers to use drones “to minimize the dangers from vehicle pursuits,” but Chief Scott implied drones are not as helpful in high-speed chases.

“Drones are the most effective either in a low-speed pursuit, or post pursuit,” Scott said, referring to foot chases that often follow a vehicle chase. Though he said drones would be a helpful tool, he said “they have limitations to speed.”

The policy is up for a scheduled revision this year.

How the police commission works SF Police Commission critics fail to understand how it works, promoting misinformation