Two commissioners walked out of Wednesday night’s Police Commission hearing in protest after a fellow commissioner lambasted a controversial proposal from Mayor London Breed to expand police powers in San Francisco and potentially curtail the oversight body’s powers.

Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone, a mayoral appointee who has become an outspoken critic of Breed’s, said the mayor’s proposal is “not so much about public safety, as it is about politics.”

The proposal, announced by Mayor Breed on Tuesday morning, would make the police department’s vehicle chase policy less restrictive and ease its use-of-force reporting requirements, which she called too burdensome.

The mayor’s proposal will head to voters as a ballot measure in March, Breed said.

In a statement yesterday, Carter-Oberstone called Breed’s proposal “a slapdash, scattershot proposal that is largely redundant of work the commission is already doing.”

“It’s about blaming the commission,” Carter-Oberstone said at tonight’s meeting. “If Mayor Breed had reached out to the commission, she actually would have discovered that the commission has already either accomplished all of those things or is actively working on those things.”

His colleague Debra Walker, another Breed appointee, objected to the discussion of the ballot measure and asked the City Attorney present whether it was appropriate.

City Attorney Alicia Cabrera said that Carter-Oberstone could address the impacts of the ballot measure, but could not discuss a topic off-agenda or use city resources to advocate for or against a ballot measure.

When Carter-Oberstone began to speak again, Walker interrupted: “I object to this discussion about the ballot measure.”

Carter-Oberstone continued speaking, and Walker stood up and walked out of the meeting room at City Hall.

As she left, she motioned repeatedly to Commissioner James Byrne to join her — this would mean the meeting would no longer have a quorum. Byrne, another appointee of Breed’s, stayed seated.

Instead, Commissioner Larry Yee, also a mayoral appointee, stood and left in solidarity, bringing the meeting to a halt for a few minutes.

The police department’s car chase policy has been in effect since 2013. It calls for police to “safely apprehend a fleeing violator without unnecessarily endangering the public and/or officers,” and directs officers to initiate a chase when a felony is suspected, or when there is reasonable belief that the person poses a risk to public safety. Breed apparently wants even fewer restrictions.

Breed also said the civilian Police Commission should have to follow a public outreach process before implementing policies. Although not required, the Police Commission often holds community outreach meetings — most recently on a traffic stop policy that was approved after months of community input in January.

Carter-Oberstone said that the commission already reduced reporting requirements last year, and noted outreach efforts — to the public and within the San Francisco Police Department — taken by the commission when developing or revising new policies.

“Just last week, I and Commissioner Benedicto met with 25 officers to get their feedback on the vehicle pursuit policy,” Carter-Oberstone said in his statement. “I wish the Mayor had reached out to the Commission before publishing this.”

Walker and Yee remained outside of the meeting hall for about five minutes. Ultimately, Commissioner Byrne went outside and apparently brought them back in.

Carter-Oberstone said he would postpone his response until a future meeting, presumably when commissioners Cindy Elias and Jesús Yáñez would be present to keep a quorum, or — “until my colleagues won’t scurry out of the room before I can finish a sentence.”