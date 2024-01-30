Prosecutors today connected the suspect accused of the Mission District mass shooting to a social media account that bragged about a similar shooting in the days afterwards, and attempted to connect the suspect to neighborhood street gangs.

This would appear to confirm Mission Local’s past reporting detailing the online brags posted after the shooting.

“Imma make sure them n**** neva post up on that block again,” read an Instagram post from an account police today said belonged to Javier Campos, the 23-year-old arrested on June 14 for the drive-by shooting of nine people days earlier at 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Campos made his first appearance in court as part of a multi-day preliminary hearing that will determine whether his case goes to trial.

The Instagram account shows a man, apparently Campos, squatting over cash, guns and medicine-like bottles and plastic bags. Prosecutors have suggested that Campos used a gray or silver Mercedes Benz to execute the shooting and flee — and a similar Mercedes can also be seen in Campos’ music videos.

Officer Michael Mayo, who works with the San Francisco Police Department’s Community Violence Reduction Team, formerly the Gang Task Force, said he knew Campos to be the owner of the Instagram account “boogangj.baby” where the apparent brag was posted.

Mayo also said he had previously seen Campos in the gray Mercedes and that he had arrested or detained Campos several times before, including once for an assault outside Beauty Bar, where Campos was captured on video.

A vehicle of a similar color and size also appeared in a series of surveillance videos taken from nearby streets in the minutes after the incident, which were shown in court today.

Speaking as a witness for the prosecution, Mayo said he believed Campos and his associates to be affiliated with the Sureño street gang that typically claims Dolores Park, Franklin Square Park and the area between 16th and 19th streets on Mission as their territory.

Meanwhile, the area of 24th Street where the shooting occurred is known to be where Norteño gang members typically congregate.

Campos faces eight counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, as well as other charges including discharging a firearm from a car, possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. Several of his charges include gang enhancements.

But while the District Attorney’s Office has applied gang enhancements to some charges, Assistant District Attorney Stacie Pettigrew has not yet established a connection between Campos and the Sureño gang.

Public Defender Seth Meisels, who is representing Campos, made frequent objections throughout the hearing to the purported gang affiliation, and Judge Jeffrey Ross said he had not yet heard convincing evidence of Campos’ gang affiliation.

Campos has a history with the criminal justice system involving guns, assault and drug smuggling; he is also wanted in Oakland in connection to a homicide from last January. His family, too, had a troubled history: His father and step-brother were killed within a month of each other when Campos was 12, his father just 11 days after being released from a two-year prison sentence.

Today’s hearing, which lasted several hours, also saw two witnesses recount seeing wounded victims on the street corner and in the hospital after the shooting.

“We saw somebody drop at the corner,” said Freddi Kirchner, a nearby resident, who testified today that she came upon the shooting as she was headed to an event at nearby Adobe Books.

As she walked south on Treat Avenue near 24th Street, she saw a car make a strange U-turn movement at the intersection, she said, and then drive diagonally into the southeast corner, where people had congregated at a block party. Then she heard gunshots.

“Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba!” Kirchner said, demonstrating the six evenly-spaced shots she heard in quick succession, clapping with each one.

Kirchner said she saw what she took to be a gray or silver car that “fired” south on Treave Avenue after the shooting. When she continued towards the bookstore, she came upon a victim limping away from the scene.

“I stood over him to make sure he was okay,” she said. Eventually, the victim’s brother arrived in a car and picked him up.

The second witness who testified today, a police investigator, spoke with three victims in the hospital who described falling to the ground or unable to walk after shots were fired.

“He heard loud noises, fell to the ground and realized he had been shot,” said Officer Kevin Nestor regarding one victim he spoke to in the emergency room. The victim had dragged himself across the street away from the scene, he said.

“He tried to stand up and he saw that his leg was dangling.”

Throughout the day, Campos, who was dressed in orange jail garb and white sneakers, tapped his feet restlessly. He remained expressionless.

The preliminary hearing will continue tomorrow.