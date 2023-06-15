Police arrested Javier Campos Jr., 22, Wednesday in connection with last week’s mass shooting in the Mission.

“The San Francisco Police Department was part of a multi-jurisdictional effort that took Javier Campos into custody. Campos had several outstanding warrants for his arrest from multiple Bay Area agencies,” read a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. He was booked into Santa Cruz County jail.

Campos has not yet been charged with a crime in San Francisco, though he has multiple arrest warrants across the Bay Area, including one for an Oakland homicide earlier this year.

Friday’s shooting took place outside Dying Breed, a clothing store at 24th Street and Treat Avenue, during an outdoor party celebrating the shop’s sixth anniversary. Nine people were wounded and one remains in critical condition. Within a day of the shooting, police sources told reporters that Campos was a suspect.

Mission Local discovered that just three days after the shooting, Campos appeared to brag about a similar crime online in an Instagram post.

An Instagram story seemingly referring to the 24th and Treat shooting, from an account that appears to belong to the suspect, Javier Campos.

“Imma make sure them n**** neva post up on that block again,” reads a post shared Monday morning on boogangj.baby’s Instagram account, which is owned by a man matching Campos’ face and neck tattoo.

Screenshots taken Monday morning and reviewed by Mission Local showed the Instagram post set to the song, “Murder Alley.” By 12:30 p.m. on Monday every post on the account had been deleted, and by Wednesday evening the account had been taken down.

While the Instagram account was not officially verified as Campos’, the profile’s avatar appears to be Campos. The account also links to a YouTube profile of a rapper, “Boogang J.Baby,” who looks like Campos.

Recent comments on that YouTube account seem to refer to Friday’s shooting in which nine people were injured.

“9 hit but all survived I thought La Eme banned driveby action?? I’ll be laughing once the homies really down one of em skewer,” one user commented Monday, using a term — La Eme — for the Mexican Mafia gang.

A YouTube user comments on Javier Campos’ purported YouTube account.

Another YouTube comment appeared to refer to a fight that occurred the last weekend of May, which officials believed was connected to Friday’s shooting.

Online, guns and tributes to dead father and step-brother

The rapper’s name and social media usernames seem to honor the 22-year-old’s father, Javier Campos, nicknamed “Baby Face,” and his step-brother, Jose Luis Anthony Escobar, nicknamed “Boo.”

Both were shot and killed in separate incidents only two months apart in 2012 when Campos was 12 years old. Campos also used the nickname “Baby.”

His Instagram account bio reads “Rip Pops Rip goon.”

The boogang.jbaby Instagram account was also tagged in a rap music video on Instagram 32 weeks ago, where a man resembling Campos wears a necklace with a giant “J” and raps inside a silver Mercedes-Benz. Police identified the suspect on Friday as driving a silver Mercedes-Benz with the license plate 9BPT146.

The profile picture for what appears to be Javier Campos’ Instagram account, boogangj.baby. His neck tattoo is partially visible.

The incident on Friday night that wounded nine attendees of an outdoor party occurred when a man drove by in a silver Mercedes and fired multiple shots into the crowd. Dozens of young people were gathered in front of Mission Skateboards to celebrate Dying Breed, a local clothing and design brand that is housed at the skate shop.

As of Wednesday afternoon, one of the wounded remains in critical condition, two are in “fair” condition, and six have been discharged, according to San Francisco General Hospital, which received all nine victims. The majority are in their 20s; the oldest is 34.

A life in Richmond and the Mission

Officials, local business people, and community members stress that those injured on Friday did not know Campos personally.

Campos grew up in Richmond, California, but bounced around the East Bay and the Mission District. He went to De Anza High School in Richmond and worked as a cashier at True Religion Brand Jeans in his youth, according to his Facebook profile. He studied at Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

He lived in Richmond with his mother for a time, but Campos is also listed at a current Mission District address, which appears to be a family home, according to sources and public records.

His father’s roots in the Mission run deep. Born and raised here, the elder Campos grew up enamored with muscle cars and befriended many in the neighborhood. A video posted on Campos’ Facebook page in 2015 suggests Campos hung around the neighborhood, too — it shows him smoking in front of the old Tower Theater on Mission Street near 20th and 21st.

That same year, when Campos was a teenager, he posted on Facebook referencing a parole officer, violence and his struggles. “My p.o. playin” read a status update in June 2015. “Life ant lookin good right now but I’m finna pull threw,” he wrote a week later.

As he grew older, the younger Campos spent much of his time rapping as “Boogang J.Baby,” and filmed music videos on both sides of the bay, according to his YouTube account Boogang Ent, which is linked on his Instagram account. He posted his first video in 2022, and the most recent videos were published a month ago.

A couple of scenes in one video are recorded at 16th and Rondel Place in the Mission — near the intersection where his elder step-brother “Boo,” was killed in November of 2012. At the time, Campos was a preteen.

Campos’ songs repeat themes common in music: making money, sex, revenge violence, murder and family.

His deceased father and step-brother, and someone named “Goon,” also appear in his songs.

He raps in one: “Long live goon and long live pops/Long live Boo/Play with they name we gon’ make another body drop.”

Father, step-brother killed within months of each other

Campos was only 12 when, just two months apart, his father and step-brother were killed in shootings.

His father was murdered in a Richmond Taco Bell parking lot in September 2012, just 11 days after he was released from prison for selling drugs.

The elder Campos reportedly argued with his brother-in-law Ismael Luis Carrillo over a video game, and asked to meet up at the fast food joint to clear the air, according to a Mercury News report. Campos’ mother, Dina, and Carillo’s wife, Erika, were present.

“Erika Carrillo told investigators that Campos was the only one who remained calm,” the Mercury News article said. “Campos told Luis Carrillo, ‘Your issue is with your sister, not me.’” Carillo shot the elder Campos, who died in the parking lot.

The elder Campos, according to a report in Richmond Confidential, was a funny “people-person” whose big cheeks earned him the nickname “Baby Face.” His family said the elder Campos sold narcotics to provide for his family, earned his GED during his two-year prison sentence, and, upon release, secured a job at a San Francisco drywall company.

Two months after his father was murdered, Campos’ step-brother, Escobar, was shot and killed on the corner of Valencia and 16th while waiting for a friend to pick him up. Two individuals approached Escobar, who police then said was a Sureño member, and shot him at 3 a.m. Escobar was 19.

Escobar told his younger brothers to stay in school, and took care of the family, who called him “Boo,” relatives told Mission Local at the time. At Escobar’s funeral, his siblings wore white tee-shirts that read, “I Miss You Boo.”

Campos’ Facebook page mentioned those deaths. “Sum times I miss ma dad wish he could see me now,” he wrote in a post on June 15, 2015, when he was 15.

In September of that year, Campos posted a tribute picture of what appears to be his brother. “I miss u like crazy n**** ever since my drilla been gone a n**** don’t no how to act I love you bra miss yo ass everyday.”

Criminal history with guns, drugs

Aside from his arrest in Friday’s shooting, Campos has at least three arrest warrants across the Bay Area — one in Oakland for homicide and two in San Mateo County for illegal gun possession and for smuggling drugs into jail. He also has a prior conviction for carjacking and robbery.

Oakland police confirmed there is an “active warrant for a subject named Javier Campos involved in a homicide in Oakland.” The homicide, police said, was a January 23 incident earlier this year in which an 18-year-old was killed and seven others injured on MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue in East Oakland, on the perimeter of Mills College. One suspect has been arrested for the killing and remains in custody.

A group of 40 to 50 people were filming a music video on the corner, according to Oakland police, when a shootout occurred “between several individuals.”

His first serious encounter with the criminal justice system occurred in 2018 when he was convicted in Contra Costa County of carjacking and second-degree robbery in January, according to charging documents. The same year — on Valentine’s Day — he became a ward of the juvenile court in Contra Costa.

Campos was put on parole after his first conviction, according to San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe. Then, on January 2, 2020, Campos allegedly hit a woman in the face with a handgun in Daly City, according to the documents. He was allegedly carrying a .40 caliber “ghost gun.” He was charged with a felony for illegal firearm possession.

In February 2021, Campos was allegedly attempting to smuggle opiates into the county jail in Redwood City by asking his then-girlfriend to send him Suboxone strips in the mail, according to the documents.

On May 5, he was due to appear in court for both crimes. Instead, Campos skipped court. The judge issued two warrants for his arrest, according to Wagstaffe, setting bail at a combined $75,000.

Additional reporting by Lydia Chavez, Sid Goldfader-Dufty, and Joe Rivano Barros.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.