The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an injunction that limits the city’s ability to sweep homeless encampments off the streets. At the same time, it clarified that the ban against sweeps only applies to homeless people who have not turned down offers of shelter.

Under the federal injunction, imposed by the U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu in December 2022, the city cannot remove homeless people from the street who have no reasonable alternative shelter.

San Francisco had contested the injunction on the basis that it was overly broad and hamstrung officials’ attempts to clear encampments for health and safety reasons, asking the appeals court to weigh in.

The Ninth Circuit ruled today 2-1 in favor of the ban, finding that San Francisco had “used a set of laws and practices .. to criminalize sitting, sleeping, or lying in public” and found compelling evidence that homeless people were “forced to move multiple times in a day, from multiple locations, while also being told that they could not move to various alternative locations.”

It also affirmed that in cases where unhoused individuals are legally removed from the streets, their property must be identified and stored.

The injunction stems from a lawsuit that was filed against the city by the Coalition on Homelessness and the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California in September 2022, which alleged that the city violated the constitutional rights of its homeless population. In 2018, a federal court held in Martin v. Boise that a municipality cannot criminalize homelessness if it does not have sufficient shelter space to offer those on the streets.

City officials, in their efforts to contest the injunction, held a rally outside the Ninth Circuit last year lambasting Judge Ryu, saying she had kneecapped their efforts to address health and safety on the streets. But the injunction does allow the city to clear encampments — for violations of the health code, for instance, and to maintain sidewalk clearance.

Still, the City Attorney’s Office noted a victory in today’s ruling, saying they “appreciate that the Ninth Circuit has confirmed again and further clarified that the injunction only applies to people who are involuntarily homeless, not those who have refused an offer of shelter,” said Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

“Nothing about the Court’s order today requires San Francisco to modify its compassionate services-first approach to homelessness,” Kwart added.

Both Mayor London Breed and California Gavin Newsom have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on Martin v. Boise, saying it makes cities’ attempts to prevent sidewalk camping impossible.

John Do, an attorney with the ACLU of Northern California, who represents the plaintiffs, said that the city can still address homelessness with limited sweeps. “Our clients have always advocated for increased services, shelters and affordable housing.”

“We all agree that the streets are not an appropriate place for folks to be,” said Do.

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in October 2024.