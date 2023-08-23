Tensions ran high at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday morning as the office of the City Attorney and counsel for the Coalition on Homelessness met in federal court regarding an injunction that limits the city’s ability to sweep encampments off the streets.

The city’s representatives have claimed that the injunction, imposed by federal judge Donna Ryu on July 5, is overly broad, and has resulted in the city “being unable to enforce these laws.”

The Coalition, meanwhile, has countered that the city, for years, turned a blind eye to Public Works employees destroying or even stealing homeless people’s property, and has neglected to build or obtain nearly enough shelter or housing for the unhoused.

This legal clash derives from the 2018 Ninth Circuit case Martin v. Boise, which established that cities cannot forcefully remove street-campers without offering them available shelter or housing.

Neighborhood and merchant groups gathered outside to protest the injunction and were met by demonstrators supporting the ACLU.

Inside the James R. Browning courthouse, Deputy City Attorney Wayne Snodgrass and Coalition lawyer Joseph Lee made their respective cases to the Honorable Lucy Koh, as well as the panel composed by members of the City Attorney’s office.

Elected City Attorney David Chiu also spoke during the roughly 50-minute hearing; Chiu, his fellow attorneys and members of the panel interrupted one another often and attempted to speak over one another.

“This is a crisis,” exclaimed Snodgrass, in a courtroom so packed that officials positioned a TV monitor a few rooms over to serve excess attendees.

Much of the debate at Wednesday’s hearing focused on the term “involuntary homelessness” — which is the language in the July injunction describing those who have no means of adequate shelter or relief.

Lee, who appeared on behalf of the Coalition on Homelessness, argued that “the injunction must be defined consistent with the definitions of involuntary homelessness.”

Should the term “involuntary homelessness” be determined to be overly vague and inconsistent, it would potentially undo the validity of the initial injunction.

Lee pointed out that labeling the homeless with terms of involuntary or voluntary was irrelevant, given that the city doesn’t possess the resources to shelter them.

While San Francisco’s streets are undoubtedly experiencing a crisis, there are also studies whose findings are concerning when it comes to the involuntary displacement of homeless people.

One study found that the involuntary displacement of homeless people could contribute to mortality spikes of between 15.6 percent and 24.4 percent over a 10-year period.

City officials countered that the temporary injunction will only worsen the issues of homeless populations crowding the streets, as opposed to making way for affordable solutions that will address the lack of shelter and mental health resources at hand.

Both Snodgrass and Lee called for a clarification of who the injunction applies to.

“The injunction must be defined consistent with the definitions of involuntary homelessness,” said Snodgrass. “We ask the court to clarify, in this case.”

Neither counsel disputed that the city has far from enough shelter beds to accommodate every person sleeping on the city’s streets.

“We’re not five beds short, 10 beds short, we are certainly thousands of beds short,” said Snodgrass.

His impassioned claims were resounded by Lee, who believed that the issue did not simply take root with street encampments, but the lack of resources driving their proliferation.

“The number of shelter beds is less than the number of individuals experiencing homelessness. Therefore the city is not able to enforce any of these laws.”

“The counsel’s remarks on what may or may not constitute a threat or force just drives home the point that the preliminary injunction is excessively vague,” said Snodgrass.

At times during the session, arguments aligned, with all parties agreeing that Ryu’s temporary injunction was too vague and that the issues surrounding encampments required far more urgent attention applied, such as long-term sheltering solutions.

Another topic of discussion was the fate of the permanent injunction, which is anticipated to unfold within a months’ time, according to Judge Koh.

With all remarks delivered, the courtroom emptied onto the steps of the courthouse, where a few protesters still lingered with their signs.

One, speaking to a reporter, held a sign that read in all caps, “taxpayers have rights.” Using it like a pointer stick, he gestured to an encampment that sat just a stones’ throw from the hearing that attempted to deliberate its fate.