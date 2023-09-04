A generation ago, attendees at the local leather BDSM festival came upon fliers advertising an orgy at an address in the city’s posh northeast. This seemed like a nifty way to spend some time, and a group of men did indeed venture north to San Francisco’s District 2.

They were about to experience a fair bit of sadism and masochism, but not the sort anyone was hoping for. That’s because when they arrived at the advertised site of the orgy, it turned out they were dropping in, uninvited and most certainly unwanted, at the home of Gavin Newsom.

This incident, confirmed by four of Newsom’s former close colleagues and contemporaries, was apparently a mean-spirited prank hatched by critics of the then-Marina supervisor’s signature Care Not Cash initiative, which cut off money sent directly to the city’s homeless and instead provided it to nonprofits offering services and housing.

The BDSM crowd was embarrassed. Newsom was cordial and professional. But, recalls a close colleague, the act of being doxxed and manipulated left him “seething. There was a suppressed rage.”

That’s why Newsom’s former colleagues were so taken aback at our governor’s recent musings in the Chronicle, in which he casually bandied about the notion of erecting a billboard with the phone number of a judge who had issued an injunction against Caltrans clearing a homeless encampment — and urging angry members of the public to dial up and vent their spleens. (Of note, an appeals panel subsequently allowed the encampment to be cleared, citing safety concerns).

Separate and apart from the normalization of even center-left Democrats demonizing mainstream judges and mounting reductive pressure campaigns to intimidate them, California’s governor, specifically, ought to know what it’s like to have malevolent folks direct people to his doorstep. “Does he know better? Sure,” recalls a former Newsom associate. “He himself has been subject to the pressure of mob rule and personalizing.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined city workers in a homeless encampment street sweep on 19th Street near Mission and Capp streets. Photo by Annika Hom, Aug. 27, 2021.

But the meta-goal here — a goal shared on the local level by Newsom’s successor Mayor London Breed — is to deflect blame for horrific street conditions and voters’ growing rancor onto someone else. Leaders shunting the people’s anger onto others is an elemental political tactic; it probably harks back to electing the chieftain of Cave 76.

This is certainly not new ground for Breed, the six-year incumbent in San Francisco’s strong-mayor system, who has blamed the Board of Supervisors, the since-ousted liberal DA, renegade city commissioners and a litany of others for preventing her from governing well or properly. But it did feel like a troublesome new Rubicon had been crossed last month when Breed and other government officials saw fit to stand outside a courthouse and fulminate at a building, and add a new source of blame for all that ails San Francisco: a federal judge.

At issue is the Dec. 23, 2022, preliminary injunction imposed by Judge Donna Ryu, which limits San Francisco’s ability to arrest or use the threat of arrest against homeless people to clear encampments off city streets.

As described by Breed and others, the injunction has kneecapped the city, handcuffed our cops and city workers and given homeless people carte blanche to do whatever, whenever, wherever. She bemoaned that the city should be made to follow an order issued by a judge “who doesn’t even live here” — but also vowed to fight this case to the Supreme Court, which is populated by nine judges who don’t even live here.

At this point, it’s probably worth examining what the injunction actually does — and does not do. One ancillary measure it’s certainly accomplished: Expose San Francisco. To the disgrace of all.

As seen in the Marina District on Chestnut Street

This preliminary injunction, again, was imposed on Dec. 23 of last year. Meaning that if the injunction is lifted (not likely) or altered (possible), the best-case scenario for the mayor and others offering blood-and-thunder oratory outside the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last month would be for the city to return to the status quo of Dec. 22, 2022.

That status quo was not so great. San Francisco’s problems with homelessness and overt misery predate December by just a little bit. So, it was disturbing to watch our mayor talk like Travis Bickle, but it will be more disturbing for the rubes who believed her. Removing or limiting this injunction will not allow the city to roust encampments with great vengeance and furious anger. City workers will still be bound by city policies that require encampment dwellers to be given notice and offered a viable housing or shelter space before being moved along.

All of this stems from a suit filed last year by a group of homeless people and the Coalition on Homelessness claiming the city routinely contravened its own policies — and the law — by dismantling encampments when there was no available shelter space, and additionally confiscated or destroyed homeless people’s possessions.

Ryu’s injunction notes, in fact, that San Francisco’s policies pass constitutional muster. She held, however, that its practices do not.

So, if that injunction is lifted or altered and the city begins to roust people willy-nilly — which, notably, the plaintiffs claimed was already routinely happening — then that matter will come up again at the forthcoming trial. Yes, a trial: Remember, this is a preliminary injunction, and a day in court is slated for next year.

In the run-up to that court battle, does the injunction give homeless people carte blanche to do whatever, wherever, whenever? Actually, no. It specifically does not allow cops to cite or threaten street-dwellers with four sections of the penal code and two sections of the police code regarding, among other matters, public lodging or sitting upon the sidewalk.

But it does allow authorities to move or dismantle encampments based on three other sections of the penal and health codes, including “willfully and maliciously obstruct[ing] the free movement of any person on any street, sidewalk, or other public place or on or in any place open to the public” and “Any accumulation of filth, garbage, decayed or spoiled food, unsanitary debris or waste material, or decaying animal or vegetable matter.“

So, there appears to be a divergence between what the city is doing under the injunction and what it could do. Could police still intervene in problematic situations? Well, this Police Bulletin says they sure can.

And could San Francisco homeless outreach workers come down on bad-faith individuals taking advantage of this city’s good graces? They could. But, instead, we’re told city workers treat every homeless person they encounter as if that person is “involuntarily homeless.” Even if that person is someone they know they’ve placed in a navigation center, a cabin, even in permanent supportive housing.

If this was what the injunction mandated the city to do, that’d be a travesty. But it isn’t.

Protestors crowd around James R. Browning Courthouse on Aug. 23 to express their reactions to the injunction imposed by Judge Donna Ryu. Photo by Gilare Zada

When asked where the major divergences lie between the plaintiffs and the city, City Attorney David Chiu cites several key points. One of the stickiest ones, Chiu said, is the definition of who is really “involuntarily homeless” — leading to scenarios like the above in which people who have already been housed are still allowed to camp on the streets. Another is around the potential duration of the injunction, which could remain in place until San Francisco has enough housing or shelter beds to accommodate every last homeless person.

This was a matter of no small frustration to John Do, an ACLU senior attorney representing the plaintiffs. Because, he says, there is no disagreement here.

If someone has access to a shelter bed, housing or hotel room “the injunction does not cover them,” says Do. The plaintiffs, in agreement with the city, state that the injunction does not apply to anyone who “has a specific offer of realistically available shelter but chooses not to use it.”

Do also says the city doesn’t need to have 8,000 beds ready for 8,000 homeless people (or however many there may be) before it can begin citing homeless people or coercing them to move under threat of law.

“There is not a bright line rule that San Francisco has to have enough shelter beds for everyone in San Francisco before it can enforce some of these laws,” Do says. “What San Francisco does need to do is provide a realistically available shelter opportunity.”

What does that mean? It means that if you freed up a handful of beds and approached an encampment with a good-faith offer of shelter, then street-sleepers’ refusal of that offer means they are no longer protected by the injunction. The city says it’s not enforcing the laws against people who refuse such offers. But it could, injunction or no. The city is saying its hands are tied — but the plaintiffs are saying they’re not.

“There is not a right to be anywhere you want for an indefinite period of time,” affirms Do. “The law is clear on that and we are not advocating for that.” Rather, the plaintiffs simply don’t want some criminal charges used or threatened against street-sleepers who haven’t received a viable offer of shelter.

In her injunction, Ryu cites the landmark 2019 Ninth Circuit case Martin v. Boise, which found that “so long as there is a greater number of homeless individuals in [a jurisdiction] than the number of available beds [in shelters], the jurisdiction cannot prosecute homeless individuals for involuntarily sitting, lying, and sleeping in public.”

But there is a footnote on that passage, and it utterly changes its meaning. It reads: “Naturally, our holding does not cover individuals who do have access to adequate temporary shelter, whether because they have the means to pay for it or because it is realistically available to them for free, but who choose not to use it.”

Ryu specifically cites this footnote in the injunction. The ongoing confusion over this is, itself, confusing.

Amanda, 41, near her and her wife’s tent on Alameda, behind Best Buy. Photo by Lydia Chávez, Jan. 3, 2023.

You might be surprised to learn that the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has placed some 1,200 people indoors so far in calendar 2023, despite the injunction. And, city workers insist, these are not just make-good offers of a slab of foam on the floor of a basketball gym. These, workers here say, are open-ended stays in higher-grade facilities. “I’m a human. I have to look at myself in the mirror,” one worker tells me. He could not live with himself if he talked someone off the street only for that person to be placed in a “ticking time bomb” situation of an extremely temporary shelter where you can’t bring in your possessions, pets or life partner.

But could such a minimal offer be legal? Yes it could. And the ACLU’s Do says we’re a long ways away from negotiating (or litigating) what constitutes a good-faith offer of shelter. A policy that relies upon the humanity and decency of an individual city worker is no policy at all. And when I asked people on the city side whether there are any written policies regarding this, I was told there are not.

Someone might want to think about writing that down. And, while we’re at it, building many, many more such shelters.

The facts on the ground leading to Ryu’s preliminary injunction are a disgrace for San Francisco, as is the behavior of its politicians whipping up a bloodlust against the judiciary, disproportionately blaming an injunction from late 2022 for this city’s generations-in-the-making homelessness and housing situation and making statements about the restrictions placed on this city that are — at best — dubious. Tech barons attempting to initiate a boycott of one of the plaintiff’s law firms is also a loathsome development.

But there is plenty more opprobrium to go all around. For while the Coalition on Homelessness has long advocated for the construction of massive amounts of supportive housing rather than shelter, that does not seem to be the direction its litigation would logically push the city.

While the injunction is not saying San Francisco requires a 1:1 ratio of homeless people to shelter beds, it’s beyond clear that the city has far too many of the former and far too few of the latter. City homeless outreach workers say a good rule of thumb to determine San Francisco’s shelter needs is to count New York City’s shelter beds and divide that number by 10. That would come out to about 6,000 beds — about twice what we’ve got.

Those shelter beds need to be built or bought. Housing is great — nothing cures homelessness like housing — but the situation on the streets is deadly and untenable and has to remedied yesterday. The Controller’s office confirms there is about $650 million of Prop. C money in the bank — and while much of this is already tied to specific projects, much of it is not. The city can and should rapidly expand its shelter bed count so it can actually provide realistically available shelter opportunities without playing shell games.

To do otherwise is to elevate sadism and masochism to city policy. And, as a certain former mayor could tell you, nobody benefits from that.