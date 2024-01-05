Happy New Year from the folks who brought you Pop Culture Challenge numbers one through seven. As always, the goal is to come up with a clever alternative to a pop culture reference found in one of Joe Eskenazi’s columns.

Challenge No. 7 winner

The last challenge came from this article. In it Joe referred to the San Francisco Unified School District’s payroll debacle writing, “EMPower did for the SFUSD what Jason Voorhees did for Camp Crystal Lake.” The winning entry came from Wellington Jackson who gave us, “EMPower did for the SFUSD what Latrell Spreewell did for the Warriors’ Christmas party.” For that stroke of genius, Wellington earned a Mission Local tote bag.

Honorable mention goes to the entry, “EMPower did for the SFUSD what Wormtongue did for the mental health of King Théoden.”

Challenge No. 8

Our next Pop Culture Challenge is from Joe’s column about the upcoming 2024 election and the dynamics surrounding it. In describing how city issues got messy a lot faster than politicos thought it would he quoted from the movie, Anchorman: “Boy, that escalated quickly. That really got out of hand fast.”

If you have a pop culture reference to things getting messy quickly or quicker than expected, please enter it in the form below. There could be a prized Mission Local tote bag and the admiration of your fellow readers in your future.