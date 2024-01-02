Time, in the post-pandemic world, seems to have warped and coagulated. The past four years feel like so many more; peering back in time feels more and more like trying to stare through a pint of Guinness.

But it was only two years ago, in late 2022, that Mayor London Breed was preaching blood-and-thunder sermons against Proposition H, which would shift citywide elections from odd years, when few vote, to even years, when the city’s turnout is massive.

Turnout for the last several odd-year municipal elections has hovered between 29 and 45 percent. Turnout for the last several even-year municipal elections has fluctuated between 62 and 86 percent. And yet, our mayor described this proposition as a “power grab” by the city’s extreme left.

Dios mio, man. Never before in my many years of political coverage did a statement uttered by an elected official so remind me of the claims of my aging grandfather: That toothpaste companies collude in a vast conspiracy to rip off consumers by clandestinely filling the bottom third of toothpaste tubes with water.

It turns out that it’s hard to argue that vastly expanding the electorate is, in actuality, a boon to political extremists. It was hard to argue against vastly expanding the electorate, period: Prop. H, the brainchild of Supervisor Dean Preston, passed with 71.2 percent of the vote — and became the most significant piece of legislation voters have approved in years.

So, we’ll vote for mayor in November 2024 instead of doing it in November 2023. And it’s easy to see why Breed was displeased: The conventional wisdom in 2022 was that, in 2023, she’d likely win in a walkover. Whereas, by 2024, it figured that significant challengers would emerge. Also, Prop. H provided one more year for things to (inevitably) go sideways and for surly voters to (inevitably?) settle upon another elected official to blame for it. In 2024, additionally, San Francisco will be saddled with an austerity budget, and nearly all the unions will be renegotiating contracts; running for mayor will be a complete mess.

But it didn’t exactly work out that way. Sure, all the stuff about 2024 is true — it’s going to be a mess. But things got messier a hell of a lot quicker than politicos in 2022 figured they would. To borrow the “Anchorman” line, boy, that escalated quickly. It turns out that the vacuous narrative of out-of-control crime and mayhem our mayor and others fanned in 2022 hardly dissipated, even after voters booted DA Chesa Boudin into academia. That’s a big reason why the mayor’s polling numbers last year resembled the trajectory of Cruise’s market valuation.

Boy, that escalated quickly. That really got out of hand fast. It jumped up a notch — it did, didn’t it? To the point: Far from winning in a walkover, it’s difficult to say that Mayor London Breed would’ve won at all in a November 2023 election.

But, lucky for her, she didn’t have to run in one. “She should’ve sent Dean Preston a holiday gift,” quipped a longtime city political operative.

At least for now, Prop. H has saved Breed’s career.

Mayor London Breed decries ‘the bullshit that is destroying this city‘ at a Dec. 14, 2021 press conference. A wedding party in the background looks on.

And you can add this to the burgeoning list of initiatives Breed vehemently opposed that passed — and now benefit her. She campaigned emphatically against Proposition C in 2018 — and it has brought in more than $1 billion for homeless and housing programs, and has done yeoman’s work in balancing the budget. She campaigned emphatically against Proposition I in 2020 — and the tax on high-end real estate transactions has since brought in nearly $300 million. Similarly, Breed stumped against Prop. L in 2020, which taxed companies with “overpaid executives.” In its first year, fiscal 2022-23, it brought in a greater-than-anticipated $206 million.

Assemblyman Matt Haney, who got that measure on the ballot, has received no thank-you note from the mayor (nor holiday gift). Nobody has. But the money comes in, and the mayor budgets it. Prop. H is no different: The mayor has been gifted another year to elbow her way back into the city’s good graces and/or convince voters that, far from the six-year incumbent, someone else is to blame for all the city’s woes — and she alone can fix it.

Or, she could continue to crash and burn: Her supporters’ egregious mishandling of a little-seen amateur rap video critical of the mayor was a master class in how to not do political communications. Rule No. 1 is that you do not repeat the negative. But they did, and now many more people have seen the offending video than before — and, to boot, the mayor’s backers have been publicly accused of extortion.

And yet, it would be a mistake to count out Breed. Not just because she’s an indomitable person, but because, leftist “power grab” talk notwithstanding, the landscape created by Prop. H actually favors wealthy candidates — or at least candidates with access to wealth. We wrote as much in 2022, but it’s even more tilted toward establishment politicians than we thought.

For starters, while the electorate a mayoral candidate must court in 2024 will nearly double, the public financing available remains unchanged. That, in itself, presents a serious obstacle for a cash-poor candidate. What’s more, donors are still limited to $500 (the donation limit for a state assemblymember, who serves a bit more than half the people the mayor of San Francisco serves, is $5,500 for the primary, and another $5,500 for the general — and businesses can give directly).

If a mayoral candidate can’t, by some alchemy, induce a massive independent expenditure campaign to be created on their behalf — or they can’t cut themselves a massive check — then they’re facing a crippling disadvantage. And this will be an expensive election: A crowded state ballot likely means that airtime will go at at a premium. A winning mayoral campaign could require dozens of millions of dollars.

Mayor London Breed at Carnaval in 2019. Photo by Ricky Rodas.

So, expect lots of money and plenty of misinformation and a wholly overwhelmed media corps and a general public that, increasingly, doesn’t seem to pay much heed to media reporting or analysis, or much care who’s paying for what — in short, a mess. It’ll also be a mess because of both an influx of new political players of varying degrees of competence, and a potential exodus of some of this city’s sharpest political operators.

Perhaps you missed it, but 2024 is setting up to be yet another epochal presidential election. And San Francisco’s mayoral election won’t receive top billing, even in San Francisco. Before voters wading through the city’s crowded ballot even get to mayor, they’ll at least have to check the boxes next to president, Senate, Congress, state senate and state assembly. That may well take them onto the second page.

Considering what’s at stake in this election, some of this city’s political movers and shakers — and ground-level doers and labor unions — may be off working on the front-page material; they’ll be knocking doors in Reno instead of in the Richmond. This, too, will contribute to a municipal mess: More money, more distractions and fewer experienced hands on the tiller.

Time may have warped and coagulated, but November’s election will be here sooner than you know. It always is. And just think: In only a little while, these will be the good ol’ days.