The District Attorney’s Office dismissed its case today against police shooting victim Richard Everett, a homeless man who was wielding a knife in the Tenderloin in August, after one of his police shooters declined to testify.

San Francisco Police Department officer Russell Lucia was one of two officers who shot Everett, 54, with a firearm after a standoff with police. Everett sustained five gunshot wounds, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

In an evidentiary hearing today, midway through Everett’s trial, Lucia appeared with his attorney and pleaded the Fifth Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination, and refused to testify before jurors. Lucia, a patrol officer at Tenderloin Station, has been employed with the SFPD for four years.

Prosecutor Negad Zaky said that, without Lucia’s statement, the case became “difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A resident saw Everett brandishing a knife on Jones Street on Aug. 28 and called 911. The caller told the police dispatcher that Everett had threatened people and had been pepper-sprayed by a passerby.

When officers arrived, they encircled him and quickly pulled out their weapons. After more than 10 minutes, during which the officers shouted contradictory commands, Everett picked up his belongings and appeared to be leaving the scene. In response, multiple officers in quick succession shot at him with bean-bag rounds and real guns.

It is unclear why the loss of Lucia’s testimony derailed the case entirely. Everett was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon to resist arrest, possessing a dirk or dagger, and resisting or delaying a peace officer.

“Obviously, we tend to disagree about how [his testimony] would have affected the case,” Zaky told jurors after the case was dismissed.

Just last week, the District Attorney’s Office began the trial with an attempt to exclude mention of the shooting from the trial altogether. The DA’s office claimed that all three of Everett’s charges were offenses that occurred prior to his being shot by police, deeming the five gunshot wounds “irrelevant.” Prosecutors held that that the third count of resisting arrest only pertained to Everett’s interaction with Officer John Quinlan, who first responded to the scene and did not shoot Everett.

Superior Court Judge Teresa Caffese rejected the motion to exclude mention of the shooting, and evidence related to the shooting was allowed during trial.

Lucia’s refusal to testify may indicate that he felt that his testimony could have incriminated him in a future investigation: The District Attorney has an open investigation regarding the shooting, and the police department’s Internal Affairs investigation is still open, according to a recent update from the department’s Firearm Discharge Review Board.

Veteran public defender Matt Gonzalez told Mission Local that he could not recall a prior instance in San Francisco in which a police officer pleaded the Fifth. Veteran defense attorney and former prosecutor Randy Knox said the same — and added that he could not recall an officer pleading the Fifth anywhere.

“The officers had the intent to use force from the beginning, once they arrived and yelled the words ‘red light, red light,’ which means ‘get ready to use force,’” said Public defender Nuha Abusamra in an interview, adding that Everett acted in self-defense and that “Black and Brown people are constantly the subject of police brutality.”

Everett is one of five people shot by police in San Francisco in 2023.

Abusamra said officers broke police department policies in their handling of the incident: They pointed weapons at Everett before securing the perimeter of the scene, and got too close to Everett. Video of the incident also shows that as officers surrounded him on Jones Street, they gave conflicting commands to Everett about whether he should drop or could keep the knife.

After the dismissal, most jurors gathered in the hallway at the courthouse with the prosecutor and defense attorney, sharing their thoughts about the case and asking questions.

One juror noted that officer John Quinlan, the first police officer on the scene, testified that informing a clearly confused Everett that officers may shoot him would have been a form of police escalation. The juror likened this testimony to a “mic drop” moment.

Another juror noted: “Pointing a shotgun at his face isn’t gonna help at all … makes it very difficult to communicate.”

When the eight remaining jurors were asked if they believed Everett was lunging at officers or trying to leave the scene, none could answer definitively.

Everett, who was homeless when he was shot and has been between the hospital and jail since late August, is expected to be released today, though it is unclear where he will go.

“We are hoping to connect him to our social workers, to get him reintegrated back into society,” said Abusamra. “He continues to suffer physically from the horrific experience of being shot multiple times. Physically and mentally.”

Additional reporting by Joe Eskenazi.

