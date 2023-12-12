The trial of Richard Everett, a knife-wielding man who was shot multiple times by police in August in the Tenderloin neighborhood, began this week, with a San Francisco judge turning down the District Attorney’s request to prohibit any mention of the police shooting.

“I think the jury should get more of the evidence rather than less of the evidence,” Superior Court Judge Teresa M. Caffese said on Tuesday morning as she ruled that the shooting could be discussed during the forthcoming trial.

“The jury is obviously going to know that there was a shooting,” Caffese noted. “It’s going to be obvious that the defendant was at the hospital.”

In a filing, the DA’s office called the shootings “irrelevant” and “unduly prejudicial.”

The incident occurred August 28 when a nearby resident called 911 at around 10:30 p.m. claiming that Everett was wielding his knife and shouting at passersby. Everett was on Jones Street in the Tenderloin, and has since said he was sharpening his knife on the concrete.

Officers arrived and surrounded Everett, who may have been suffering a mental health crisis. With their weapons drawn, the officers gave him conflicting commands — asking that he relinquish his knife, but also telling him he could keep the knife and that he was not in any trouble.

When Everett gathered his things and started to walk away, multiple police officers shot at him.

Everett sustained five gunshot wounds, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

He is now on trial, charged with brandishing a deadly weapon to resist arrest, possessing a dirk or dagger, and resisting or delaying a peace officer.

The DA’s office argued that introducing evidence of the police shooting, which they say occurred after Everett’s alleged crimes, “would only serve to inflame the passions of the jury” and confuse the issues jurors will consider at trial.

Caffese disagreed, after a lengthy consideration of several motions that began yesterday.

Everett gave a lengthy statement to police while he was recovering from his gunshot wounds in San Francisco General Hospital — and taking pain medication. His public defenders attempted to exclude this statement.

Public Defender Nuha Abusamra argued that Everett was incapable of giving a statement or waiving his Miranda rights because he was “in critical condition,” and suggested that his pain medication could have impaired his statement.

Caffese ruled in favor of prosecutors on this matter, determining that Everett “clearly understood the rights that he was giving up,” and found no evidence that he made any statement involuntarily.

Opening statements in the jury trial are expected to start next week.