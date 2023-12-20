While businesses along Valencia Street have blamed its new center bike lane for 30 to 40 percent declines in sales, the first bit of data from the San Francisco Controller’s office indicates that the overall drop-off in the second quarter of 2023 – one month into the bike lane’s construction – was only 6 percent.

Bike lane construction on Valencia between 15th and 23rd streets began on April 24 or nearly one month into the second quarter, and the lane opened for bikes on Aug. 1. The third quarter sales tax data, which will be available in mid-January 2024, will give a more complete picture of the lane’s economic impact.

Some shopkeepers have claimed that sales have fallen by 40 percent, and many a business window has hung a poster reading, “The bike lane is killing small businesses and our vibrant community.” However, the data released so far does not support the contention that the bike lane has caused such a dramatic drop in sales for most merchants.

Nevertheless, the second quarter data suggests some reasons why merchants are feeling despondent: Profits in the second quarter were down for the first time in two and a half years, the sales tax data indicates. But that was true across the 94110 zip code, not just among stores along Valencia.

Businesses in both the Valencia bike lane corridor and across 94110 had negative growth in Q2 2023, the first such quarter since the pandemic

The graph above shows the yearly quarter-to-quarter growth of sales tax revenue for the stretch of Valencia containing the bike lane alongside the data fom the 94110 zip code. The effects of the pandemic are reflected in the negative growth through the end of 2020 and then positive growth until the second quarter of 2023 when bike lane construction began.

In that quarter, both Valencia and 94110 businesses suffered their first decline in year-over-year sales since the pandemic. Sales tax revenue on Valencia declined by 6.6 percent, while for the entire 94110 zip code, sales tax revenue dropped by 6.9 percent. Since the 94110 area declined at the same rate as the Valencia bike lane corridor, it is difficult to attribute the decline to the bike lane alone.

The decline may reflect a general slowing of the economy.

When asked to comment on the timing of the decline, Ted Egan, the chief economist for San Francisco, said, “We’ve seen softening in the job market for the second half starting basically in the second quarter. So it’s not particularly surprising.”

Merchants experience the bike lane effects

From the start, the Valencia center bike lane between 15th and 23rd Streets ignited a firestorm of controversy. Few cyclists supported it, and more safety issues have been raised following the death of a pedestrian. Moreover, the reporting of aggregate accident and foot traffic data, which the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency pledged would be available by the end of the year, has been delayed. Up until now, the information about the bike lane has been largely anecdotal.

Egan pointed out that it is likely the impact of the center lane differs from business to business. That appears to be so: To install the bike lane, 70 parking spaces were removed. Business owners say this has led to problems with delivery vehicles and patrons who arrive in cars.

Najat Echchoukairi, who has worked for years at Muddy Waters Coffee House at 521 Valencia St. near 16th, said her business is dead. On a recent Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., that proved true. In both instances, the cafe was empty.

Muddy’s, she said, depended on construction workers who would drive by, park, get their coffee and be on their way. Nowadays, the parking immediately outside of Muddy’s is reserved for six-wheel delivery vehicles.

Because most of its business is in the morning, Echchoukairi fears the owner will have to close.

The SFMTA took to heart some business complaints and made changes, turning some of the loading zones into regular parking after noon or 6 p.m. However, this does not help Muddy Waters, which gets its business in the morning. It closes at 3 p.m.

Muddy Waters Coffee Shop at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19th. Photo by Lydia Chávez

The owner of one business on Valencia Street unaffected by any slowdown, said he felt that there was simply an overall slowdown that has impacted many businesses. Already, he pointed out, retail shops have been challenged by online shopping so even a slight setback can take on exaggerated importance.

He added that some businesses are certainly suffering more than others and asked to remain anonymous, fearful that going against the narrative might impact his relationships with others on the corridor.

Sales tax as a measuring tool

To be sure, the data from the Controller’s office comes with caveats that include seasonal differences and the way in which sales taxes are paid – some companies pay multiple quarters at a time, so the data reflects when the taxes were paid, not when the sales were made. Moreover, businesses with multiple locations in the city pay only once, with the tax burden spread evenly across all locations.

But this is not the first time that the city has tried to measure the impact of construction on local businesses by looking at the sales tax data.

A 2017 study by the Controller’s office, using sales tax as a proxy for business revenue, looked at 11 street construction projects. Five projects showed sales declines between 9 percent and 19 percent for nearby businesses. Sales dipped along 3rd St between 2002 and 2006 in the Mission Bay, Hunters Point, and Candlestick Point areas; in the Castro in 2014; and in West Portal between 2015 and 2016.

Three projects resulted in a continuing loss of sales for nearby businesses following the completion of a project; and four projects resulted in a gain in sales after being completed.

Sales tax revenue for the Valencia bike lane corridor and nearby Mission St track closely through the years including the period during construction of the bike lane

The graph above compares the Valencia corridor sales tax revenue against that of the identical stretch of Mission St. In it the pandemic crash and steady recovery are clearly visible. Sales on Valencia and sales on Mission track very closely together to the end of the second quarter of this year. In fact, surprisingly, overall sales tax increased on Valencia St. from the previous quarter while construction of the bike lane was in progress.

Quarter by quarter changes show normal seasonal patterns along the Valencia bike lane corridor even during bike lane construction

The graph above shows the seasonal differences in tax collection. As expected the last quarter of the year always gets a holiday bump, the first quarter is generally negative from the post-holiday slump while the second quarter always shows a positive bounce. The second quarter of 2023 – despite construction on the bike lane – was no exception.

Additional reporting on this story provided by Lydia Chavez