Despite a series of proposals by Mayor London Breed that have historically harmed communities of color, many Black San Francisco community leaders say they remain supportive of the mayor and her strategy. They said San Francisco is facing a crisis that requires a different hand, even one that would increase policing and punitive measures.

“The knee-jerk reaction in community has typically been, ‘Well, we’ve got to do something. This is out of control,’” said Sheryl Davis, the head of the Human Rights Commission and a longtime Breed ally.

Del Seymour, a self-described former addict who runs Code Tenderloin and is a community leader there, has not always believed in a tough-on-crime approach, but said he is “willing to try anything.”

Davis declined to share her own views, but said many San Franciscans have reached the end of their rope, particularly older residents. “By and large, there are a lot of people that want to see this begin to happen, because they think we’ve swung too far the other way,” she said.

Mission Local spoke to eight Black San Francisco leaders, including Breed allies like Davis, community activists like Seymour, and critics, asking them about their perspectives on a slew of recent proposals from Breed. Those include moves to weaken police oversight, give police officers more power and crack down on drug use and sales.

While some have misgivings about individual proposals and others are openly critical, many said they are exasperated by the current state of affairs in San Francisco and ready to give the mayor leeway in putting her ideas into play.

Two ballot measures on cops and drugs

One of Breed’s initiatives, introduced in October, would shift some power away from the Police Commission by requiring the civilian oversight body to get public input before any policy changes. In controversial cases, like those for Tasers and pretextual traffic stops, public forums already take place, but the measure would require them more broadly.

The measure would also undo this city’s ban on facial-recognition cameras, exempt police officers from regulations on surveillance technology, allow the use of drones during car chases, and more easily initiate car chases.

A second ballot measure, also introduced by Breed last month, mandates welfare recipients to undergo drug screening and potentially submit to substance abuse treatment programs to receive government checks.

“Feels like we are living below the Mason-Dixon Line.” shamann walton

James Taylor, a political science professor at the University of San Francisco, said that while progressives disagree with the steps Breed has taken, the mayor is looking toward election season and is on the right side of the issue — as far as voters are concerned.

“Everything the mayor does has to be read through the lens that she’s a candidate for reelection,” Taylor said. “The mayor has to fix one of these perennial issues that the city has had, for her legacy.”

Black residents account for less than 6 percent of San Francisco’s population and, in some elections, are less likely to vote than their white counterparts. Breed won with 36 percent of the city’s first-place votes in 2018, and 70 percent in 2019. And, while the Black vote may not have determined her victory, the Black community’s support could be more important in 2024, when the mayor faces multiple challengers.

“In this particular election, probably more Black voters will vote than have voted in a mayoral election in quite some time,” said political consultant Jim Stearns, who said he expected the city’s next mayoral election, now shifted to a presidential election year, would likely have a high turnout across the board.

Undoing police reforms initiated seven years ago

In putting Breed’s Police Commission proposal into context, Yulanda Williams, a retired SFPD lieutenant, pointed to years of police reform efforts that were launched in 2016, when the U.S. Department of Justice conducted a thorough review of the department.

That came after a series of police killings — like those of Alex Nieto, Amilcar Perez-Lopez, and Mario Woods — that largely affected communities of color. The Police Commission, with four of its members appointed by the mayor and three appointed by the supervisors, was seen as critical to installing those reforms.

“Limiting or excluding some of the powers that the police commission currently has — that’s a very bad idea,” Williams said. “If you do what she is proposing at this point, that just reverses, and could perhaps have damaging effects in the long term.”

Seymour, the Tenderloin leader, said that, despite knowing the police department’s troubled history and acknowledging the need for reform and oversight, he is frustrated. He couldn’t think of a specific example where the commission had overstepped, but he said he supports loosening its sway over the police department regardless.

“What would you prefer, having a strong commission to make sure the police aren’t running rampant? Or let the police department do their job and end this fear?” Seymour said. “Whether it’s bringing in armed militias, whatever, I’m ready to get my community back, because ain’t nothing else working.”

Taylor, the University of San Francisco professor, sees Breed’s measure to try to control the Police Commission as a long shot. The mayor already appoints four of the seven commissioners, but has grown unhappy with the body this year, as one of her appointees has not voted to her liking.

Her proposal, Taylor said, is an attempt to regain control of an ostensibly independent body.

“It’s about power, and where power should rest around policing,” Taylor said, adding that it would be “very difficult” for the mayor to override the city charter to attempt a new distribution of that power.

As for police chases, former officer Williams said the proposal to make it easier for officers to initiate pursuits, which are known to be highly risky, would be inherently “dangerous.”

“You’re potentially jeopardizing the lives of the public,” said Williams. “We already see how many pedestrians are hit.” Already this year, four bystanders were injured and one was killed in a May chase on 16th Street, and two were injured in a police chase on Valencia Street in June, wherein a police cruiser crashed into Lucca Ravioli’s storefront and nearly hit a child.

Williams noted that the police union, department and commission had agreed on the existing 2013 policy, and wondered what had changed that would justify loosening it. Doing so, she said, could open a Pandora’s box and set a precedent to “unravel” other policies.

Drug-testing welfare recipients

The mayor’s initiative to force welfare recipients into drug testing would involve both testing and various “interventions,” from residential treatment to outpatient rehabilitation centers. The measure does not require sobriety, only “reasonable participation in treatment programs.”

“I’m just tired of seeing the misery. I’m tired of seeing the irresponsibility.” Del seymour

Davis, from the Human Rights Commission, sees community support for the proposal. “My interpretation … from the community members that support this work, is that they think that this approach will help, maybe help somebody who otherwise would not try to get help.”

Of 5,100 welfare recipients as of October, 928 are registered as Black (18 percent) and another 2,300 are marked “unknown” (45 percent).

So far this year, 692 deaths have been attributed to drug overdose, compared to 513 during the same period last year; the vast majority of those were due to fentanyl. Black people made up about 32 percent of the deaths so far this year, a disproportionate share compared to the less than 6 percent of the city’s population that Black residents represent.

Although he has spoken against the war on drugs as ineffectual in the past, Seymour supports Breed’s latest proposal to test welfare recipients.

“I wouldn’t have agreed to this a year ago,” he said of the drug-testing ballot measure. “I’m just tired of seeing the misery. I’m tired of seeing the irresponsibility.”

Seymour dismissed the idea that studies show forced rehabilitation is ineffective, or can even be harmful: “If we get one person sober by this, it’s worth it,” he said.

When other states have moved to drug-test their welfare recipients, drug use among those recipients has typically been found to be much lower than within the general population. In Florida, the move was ruled unconstitutional after only 2.6 percent of those tested were found to be using narcotics.

Other community leaders are strongly opposed, or point to the complications of rolling out such a policy.

Uzuri Pease-Greene, a Potrero Hill community leader and executive director of Community Awareness Resource Entity said it is important to approach cases individually. She mentioned her past experience with addiction, and periods when she struggled to care for her children.

“Is this person paying their rent, are they paying their bills, are they a functioning addict or a non-functioning addict? Do we want to stop their benefits, or do we want to help them?” Pease-Greene asked. If welfare benefits are cut off, she said a “domino effect” could follow that would push desperate people to commit crimes.

She also noted that, while some dealers could be incarcerated, the “people in power” who recruit street-level dealers would likely remain untouched, allowing the cycle to continue.

Department of Public Health eligibility supervisor Cheryl Thornton said she is confused by the proposal, which she sees as an “about-face” from the mayor.

“First [Breed] was very happy for safe-injection sites or whatever, and now she’s just gone completely to the right,” Gordon said. She added that the city already doesn’t have sufficient treatment beds for effective rehabilitation.

And others pointed to failed hard-line approaches to past drug overdose epidemics.

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton called the mayor’s proposals “right-wing conservative policies,” and said that it “feels like we are living below the Mason-Dixon Line.”

“Maybe I will wake up from this nightmare and be back in my city that focuses on addressing root causes, investing in prevention and intervention, providing resources to support and uplift the most vulnerable,” Walton said.

Professor Taylor, too, dismissed the measure to have welfare recipients submit to drug tests, calling it “arbitrary.”

“It’s like, you’re creating a problem that wasn’t a problem,” he said.

But again, Taylor said, Breed has to do something in the face of a constituency tired of an ongoing drug crisis. “If she were proposing to do nothing … it might show vulnerabilities or a sense of weakness in leadership.”

“It seems to me that the Black community, and the city in general, wants a strong response,” Taylor said, speaking about the fentanyl crisis and the city’s overt drug dealing. “But the problem is, it would be a Band-Aid solution, because these problems are multi-layered; some of them are generational. And locking people up and throwing away the key is not going to be a solution to the problem.”