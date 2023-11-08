The proposed Mission Street vending ban, initially scheduled to begin early this month, has been pushed back to Nov. 27.
Santiago Lerma, legislative aide to Supervisor Hillary Ronen, said that the delay is due to extra logistical pressures on the city related to the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event. He said that more information about the ban — including how vendors will be able to access alternative sites to peddle their wares — will be available in the coming weeks.
The ban has received pushback from vendors worried for their livelihoods, as well as community groups like the Latinx Democratic Club. Co-president Kevin Ortiz said the club was “appalled” by the ban and that “just moving the problem around solves nothing.”
Others have praised the move as a means of dealing with fences selling stolen goods and Public Works employees being threatened and attacked. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, several permit inspectors recounted the mental strain of being pushed into conflict with vendors and asked for police intervention.
As currently drawn up, the ban will cover Mission Street and a number of side streets.
= area of vending ban
Vending will be
prohibited on parts
of Erie St and
Woodward St
Woodward St
Erie St
Valencia St
Guerrero St
14th St
Mission St
Minna St
S Van Ness Ave
Julian Ave
15th St
Wiese St
Vending will be
prohibited on the
east side of Julian
Ave, but permitted
vendors will be
allowed on the
west side
16th St
BART
Plaza
An indoor market is
planned for permitted
vendors at 17th and
Mission – but it will not
open before the ban
Hoff St
17th St
Clarion Alley
Capp St
Sycamore St
18th St
Mission St
Vending will be
prohibited on the
west side of Capp St.
On the east side, it
will “be reviewed on
a case-by-case basis.”
San Carlos St
19th St
Mission
Playground
S Van Ness Ave
Folsom St
20th St
Capp St
Valencia St
21th St
Barlett St
22nd St
Between 21st and 22nd
streets, vending will be
prohibited on the east side
of Bartlett St but allowed on
the west side. Further south,
vending on the west side
of Bartlett St will “be reviewed
on a case-by-case basis.”
Mission St
23rd St
Capp St
24th St
BART
Plaza
Osage St
Lilac St
25th St
Mission St
Most vending directly
on the BART plazas,
as opposed to the
sidewalks next to them,
is banned already
26th St
Cesar Chavez St
= area of vending ban
Vending will be
prohibited on parts
of Erie St and
Woodward St
Woodward St
Erie St
Valencia St
14th St
Minna St
Mission St
S Van Ness Ave
Julian Ave
15th St
Wiese St
Vending will
be prohibited
on the east
side of Julian
Ave, but
allowed on
the west side
16th St
BART
Plaza
Hoff St
17th St
Clarion Alley
Capp St
Vending will
be prohibited
on the west
side of Capp
St. On the
east side, it
will “be
reviewed on
a case-by
-case basis.”
Sycamore St
18th St
Mission St
San Carlos St
19th St
Mission
Playground
S Van Ness Ave
20th St
Capp St
Valencia St
21th St
Barlett St
22nd St
Mission St
Between 21st and
22nd streets, vending
will be prohibited on
the east side of Bartlett
St but allowed on the
west side. Further
south, vending on the
west side of Bartlett St
will “be reviewed on
a case-by-case basis.”
23rd St
Capp St
BART
Plaza
24th St
Osage St
Lilac St
25th St
Mission St
Most vending directly
on the BART plazas,
as opposed to the
sidewalks next to them,
is banned already
26th St
Cesar Chavez St
Map by Will Jarrett. Information from Hillary Ronen’s Office. Basemap from Mapbox.