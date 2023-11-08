Santiago Lerma speaking with assembled street vendors.
Santiago Lerma, legislative aide to Hillary Ronen, answers questions from vendors at 24th and Capp St. Photo by Will Jarrett, October 2023.

The proposed Mission Street vending ban, initially scheduled to begin early this month, has been pushed back to Nov. 27.

Santiago Lerma, legislative aide to Supervisor Hillary Ronen, said that the delay is due to extra logistical pressures on the city related to the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event. He said that more information about the ban — including how vendors will be able to access alternative sites to peddle their wares — will be available in the coming weeks.

The ban has received pushback from vendors worried for their livelihoods, as well as community groups like the Latinx Democratic Club. Co-president Kevin Ortiz said the club was “appalled” by the ban and that “just moving the problem around solves nothing.”

Others have praised the move as a means of dealing with fences selling stolen goods and Public Works employees being threatened and attacked. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, several permit inspectors recounted the mental strain of being pushed into conflict with vendors and asked for police intervention.

As currently drawn up, the ban will cover Mission Street and a number of side streets.

= area of vending ban

Vending will be

prohibited on parts

of Erie St and

Woodward St

Woodward St

Erie St

Valencia St

Guerrero St

14th St

Mission St

Minna St

S Van Ness Ave

Julian Ave

15th St

Wiese St

Vending will be

prohibited on the

east side of Julian

Ave, but permitted

vendors will be

allowed on the

west side

16th St

BART

Plaza

An indoor market is

planned for permitted

vendors at 17th and

Mission – but it will not

open before the ban

Hoff St

17th St

Clarion Alley

Capp St

Sycamore St

18th St

Mission St

Vending will be

prohibited on the

west side of Capp St.

On the east side, it

will “be reviewed on

a case-by-case basis.”

San Carlos St

19th St

Mission

Playground

S Van Ness Ave

Folsom St

20th St

Capp St

Valencia St

21th St

Barlett St

22nd St

Between 21st and 22nd

streets, vending will be

prohibited on the east side

of Bartlett St but allowed on

the west side. Further south,

vending on the west side

of Bartlett St will “be reviewed

on a case-by-case basis.”

Mission St

23rd St

Capp St

24th St

BART

Plaza

Osage St

Lilac St

25th St

Mission St

Most vending directly

on the BART plazas,

as opposed to the

sidewalks next to them,

is banned already

26th St

Cesar Chavez St

Map by Will Jarrett. Information from Hillary Ronen’s Office. Basemap from Mapbox.

DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.

