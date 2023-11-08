The proposed Mission Street vending ban, initially scheduled to begin early this month, has been pushed back to Nov. 27.

Santiago Lerma, legislative aide to Supervisor Hillary Ronen, said that the delay is due to extra logistical pressures on the city related to the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) event. He said that more information about the ban — including how vendors will be able to access alternative sites to peddle their wares — will be available in the coming weeks.

The ban has received pushback from vendors worried for their livelihoods, as well as community groups like the Latinx Democratic Club. Co-president Kevin Ortiz said the club was “appalled” by the ban and that “just moving the problem around solves nothing.”

Others have praised the move as a means of dealing with fences selling stolen goods and Public Works employees being threatened and attacked. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, several permit inspectors recounted the mental strain of being pushed into conflict with vendors and asked for police intervention.

As currently drawn up, the ban will cover Mission Street and a number of side streets.

= area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St Guerrero St 14th St Mission St Minna St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but permitted vendors will be allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza An indoor market is planned for permitted vendors at 17th and Mission – but it will not open before the ban Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Sycamore St 18th St Mission St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave Folsom St 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” Mission St 23rd St Capp St 24th St BART Plaza Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St = area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St 14th St Minna St Mission St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by -case basis.” Sycamore St 18th St Mission St San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Mission St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” 23rd St Capp St BART Plaza 24th St Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St

Map by Will Jarrett. Information from Hillary Ronen’s Office. Basemap from Mapbox.