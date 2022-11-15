Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were this morning awakened by a predawn FBI raid.

At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers reported hearing a loud bang.

“I assumed it was someone breaking into my garage,” a nearby resident told Mission Local. “But I checked my Nest camera real quick and the garage was fine. Then I heard another bang and another.”

Bronte St. Around 15 law-enforcement personnel in military-style gear served a warrant in Bernal Heights this morning. Potrero Hill Tompkins St. Putnam St. Bayview Bernal Heights

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

The neighbor wandered outside in the dark and saw both police and fire vehicles as well as vans and large vehicles of military-type appearance — “I thought it was a Brinks truck,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor then came face to face with perhaps 15 law-enforcement personnel in military-type gear: “They were dressed like Navy Seals in full camo but had ‘FBI’ on their chests. I said ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And the guy just says ‘Warrant. You can go back inside. Everything is fine.’”

Reached for comment, the FBI confirmed that the raid took place.

FBI personnel in the vicinity of Tompkins Ave. at roughly 5:30 Tuesday morning

“We can confirm the FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity this morning in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue,” reads a statement from the FBI’s San Francisco branch. “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time.”

The Fire Department deferred comment to the police and the police have not yet returned our messages. Calls to the Department of Justice have also not yet been returned.

A neighbor estimates that much if not all of the action was completed in about 40 minutes, with the vehicles and personnel pulling away before sunrise.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes to light.