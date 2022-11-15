FBI personnel and vehicles during this morning's pre-dawn raid in Bernal Heights

Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were this morning awakened by a predawn FBI raid. 

At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers reported hearing a loud bang. 

“I assumed it was someone breaking into my garage,” a nearby resident told Mission Local. “But I checked my Nest camera real quick and the garage was fine. Then I heard another bang and another.”

Bronte St.

Around 15

law-enforcement

personnel in

military-style gear

served a warrant

in Bernal Heights

this morning.

Potrero Hill

Tompkins St.

Putnam St.

Bayview

Bernal Heights

Bronte St.

Some 15 law-

enforcement

personnel in

military-style

gear served a

warrant in

Bernal Heights

this morning.

Tompkins St.

Putnam St.

Bernal

Heights

Bayview

Portola

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

The neighbor wandered outside in the dark and saw both police and fire vehicles as well as vans and large vehicles of military-type appearance — “I thought it was a Brinks truck,” the neighbor said. 

The neighbor then came face to face with perhaps 15 law-enforcement personnel in military-type gear: “They were dressed like Navy Seals in full camo but had ‘FBI’ on their chests. I said ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And the guy just says ‘Warrant. You can go back inside. Everything is fine.’” 

Reached for comment, the FBI confirmed that the raid took place. 

FBI personnel in the vicinity of Tompkins Ave. at roughly 5:30 Tuesday morning

“We can confirm the FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity this morning in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue,” reads a statement from the FBI’s San Francisco branch. “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time.”

The Fire Department deferred comment to the police and the police have not yet returned our messages. Calls to the Department of Justice have also not yet been returned. 

A neighbor estimates that much if not all of the action was completed in about 40 minutes, with the vehicles and personnel pulling away before sunrise. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes to light. 

Follow Us

Managing Editor/Columnist. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left.

“Your humble narrator” was a writer and columnist for SF Weekly from 2007 to 2015, and a senior editor at San Francisco Magazine from 2015 to 2017. You may also have read his work in the Guardian (U.S. and U.K.); San Francisco Public Press; San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco Examiner; Dallas Morning News; and elsewhere.

He resides in the Excelsior with his wife and three (!) kids, 4.3 miles from his birthplace and 5,474 from hers.

The Northern California branch of the Society of Professional Journalists named Eskenazi the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *