FBI raid, San Francisco
FBI agents mill about outside a house on the 800 block of Lisbon Street following an early morning raid on Nov. 20, 2023

Residents of San Francisco’s Excelsior District were this morning jolted awake by three or four loud bangs as FBI agents raided a home on the 800 block of Lisbon Street. 

An eyewitness described many agents on-scene, and saw a person being led out of a house by agents and into the back of a car. The loud bangs commenced at about 6 a.m.; agents were still observed “boxing stuff up” at 8 a.m. 

Prentice Danner, the spokesperson for the local FBI office, confirmed only that the bureau conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” on-site this morning. 

Neighborhood residents also noted that, days ago, people purporting to be FBI agents canvassed the neighborhood, asking whether they’d seen a missing child. The child in question is Kento Hernesto Juarez — who was last seen in February 2019 and would now be 10. 

It is unclear if these activities are related. 

A person is holding up a cell phone with a picture of a missing child, potentially involving the FBI.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible. 

Managing Editor/Columnist. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left.

“Your humble narrator” was a writer and columnist for SF Weekly from 2007 to 2015, and a senior editor at San Francisco Magazine from 2015 to 2017. You may also have read his work in the Guardian (U.S. and U.K.); San Francisco Public Press; San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco Examiner; Dallas Morning News; and elsewhere.

He resides in the Excelsior with his wife and three (!) kids, 4.3 miles from his birthplace and 5,474 from hers.

The Northern California branch of the Society of Professional Journalists named Eskenazi the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

