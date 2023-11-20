Residents of San Francisco’s Excelsior District were this morning jolted awake by three or four loud bangs as FBI agents raided a home on the 800 block of Lisbon Street.

An eyewitness described many agents on-scene, and saw a person being led out of a house by agents and into the back of a car. The loud bangs commenced at about 6 a.m.; agents were still observed “boxing stuff up” at 8 a.m.

Prentice Danner, the spokesperson for the local FBI office, confirmed only that the bureau conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” on-site this morning.

Neighborhood residents also noted that, days ago, people purporting to be FBI agents canvassed the neighborhood, asking whether they’d seen a missing child. The child in question is Kento Hernesto Juarez — who was last seen in February 2019 and would now be 10.

It is unclear if these activities are related.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.