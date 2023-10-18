The SF-Marin Food Bank announced in a sobering 8 a.m. press conference that, by 2025, a majority of food distribution services introduced during the pandemic will be closed or reduced, significantly impacting the growing number of hungry households in San Francisco.

Over the next two years, all 21 Pop-Up Pantries introduced during the pandemic will close. The Home Delivered Groceries program, serving seniors, families and people at their households will be reduced by 40 percent.

Currently, 500 to 1,200 households rely on the farmers market-style pop-ups each week, with 14,000 using the home delivery program.

The SF-Marin Food Bank serves upwards of 51,000 households weekly across all sites of distribution. Executive Director Tanis Crosby told reporters today that, by June 30, 2025, “We’re anticipating we will be shrinking to less than 40,000 households.”

Crosby stated that they are working on a smooth transition for the people who are able to remain enrolled in Food Bank programs.

The announcement comes after months of attempts to talk with the city about the need for increased funding amid fears of looming cuts. The organization has said that they are operating at an estimated $8 million deficit, which is likely to grow. Mayor London Breed’s 2023-2024 budget, signed in July, reduces the Food Bank’s allotment by $4 million, with an alleged $0 in funding for 2024-2025.

That number is 20 percent higher than pre-pandemic, but still does not meet the challenges facing hunger in San Francisco County. The San Francisco Department of Health has stated that one in four city residents is at risk of hunger. “

The bottom line,” Crosby said, “is we did not serve all the people we wanted to serve before the pandemic and that is also going to be true going forward.”

Participation in Food Bank programming jumped in 2020, when thousands across the county lost work and consistent access to food. At that time, the Food Bank was forced to close a number of its permanent Neighborhood Pantries in San Francisco.

Funding cuts will also affect staff, shrinking the Food Bank’s workforce from 253 employees to below 200, or around 30 percent. While nobody will lose their job immediately, Crosby said, when cuts take place, they will disproportionately impact the programs team, affecting those operating pantries and other services working directly with the hungry.

“Food banks across the U.S. are reducing pandemic-era services,” said Crosby, citing funding cuts from all levels of government: local, state and federal. Today, she said, the SF-Marin Food Bank is receiving “significantly less food from the USDA than from the height of the pandemic.”

Nationwide, benefits for Americans relying on free groceries have shrunk, which is justified as compensating for the country’s swelling budget deficit.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor London Breed described the current circumstance as an “unfortunate reality,” calling for organizations and city agencies to “develop new approaches to address food insecurity.”

While Covid-19 is no longer considered an emergency, Crosby emphasized that barriers to food access are not going anywhere.

“There’s no vaccine for hunger,” she said. “It will take a community working together to end hunger.”