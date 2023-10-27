Rosamunde, the Mission’s signature spot for sausages and sauerkraut, will be closing up shop in late November, the restaurant announced on Thursday.

The Mission Street eatery just south of 24th Street first opened its doors in 2010. It has become known as a spacious, casual place to go grab a pint and some kind of wurst: The menu features some 20 beer options and 15 different sausages.

During soccer season, the place filled with fans, and even those who could not afford a sausage would stand in front of the front windows and watch the big screens from the sidewalk. Much like in a biergarten, those inside would sit on long communal tables to eat, drink and help themselves to self-service condiments: curry ketchup, spicy mustard, dijon.

The business has struggled to make a comeback since the pandemic, said Ciro Alarcón, the kitchen manager. The closure may well have something to do with nearby trouble around the 24th station BART plaza, he said.

The BART plaza has in recent years filled with illegal — and persistent — street vending, which has crowded the sidewalks. Supervisor Hillary Ronen last month announced a ban on all sidewalk vending starting in early November in the latest attempt to clear the plazas, to the chagrin of the vendors themselves.

Rosamunde’s Mission location was the last one standing: The original location in Lower Haight shut its doors in 2019 after over 20 years of business. Its Brooklyn location closed in 2017; another one in Oakland closed in 2020. Rosamunde’s menu will continue to be offered at Willkommen, an indoor beer hall in the Castro.

Alarcón said he will miss the lively atmosphere and the friends he made at the restaurant — staff and customers alike. “It was fun to be here,” he said, in Spanish.

Rosamunde’s last day of operation will be Tuesday, November 21.