Police union president Tracy McCray berated the Police Commission at its Wednesday meeting, accusing the oversight body — and one commissioner in particular — of leaking disciplinary information about an officer.

“What is going on here? And you wonder why the trust between the officers I represent and the commission is so afraid,” McCray said during public comment on Wednesday evening.

The tirade came in response to an article that identified an officer by name who may be under investigation for alleged falsification of race data in traffic stops.

Earlier in the day, McCray had issued a letter to the Police Commission, criticizing what she called a lack of adequate response to the news reporting and exposure of the officer. Disciplinary records are kept confidential in California during ongoing investigations.

Shortly after the article was published, former SFPD officer and Twitter user Lou Barberini accused Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone of leaking the information to reporters, without citing any evidence.

Carter-Oberstone refuted the claim.

But in her letter on Wednesday, McCray again pointed to Carter-Oberstone, who she accused of making a “panicked” response on Twitter to “protect himself.”

Carter-Oberstone responded again to McCray’s comments before the Police Commission on Wednesday, noting that the Standard had, earlier that day, also disputed the leak accusation.

An article from the editor on Wednesday outlined the process: It said that the paper matched the case number from a Department of Police Accountability report with a public summary of DPA’s records requests to the police department — which included the case number and Officer Christopher Kosta’s name. Another report on the Police Commission website also included Kosta’s name as part of a September agenda item. This item is now redacted.

Despite this explanation, the union apparently blames the Police Commission.

“These are confidential records,” McCray said on Wednesday. “So I want to know how you’re going to fix it.”

When Carter-Oberstone mentioned the new story from the Standard denying any leaked information, McCray was dismissive, saying she was too busy with work to read it.

When Carter-Oberstone pointed out that Barberini, who is known for spreading disinformation on social media, started the initial accusation of a leak, McCray got more aggressive.

“I mean, are we getting into this tête-à-tête right now? Or we could talk offline,” said McCray, repeatedly speaking over Carter-Oberstone. “So do you want to get into it right now, or you don’t?”

The police commission has been the target of much criticism from tough-on-crime commentators on social media, as well as from the union in recent months, but the accusations are often laden with misinformation. Mission Local has addressed some of these claims.

But just this week, McCray put out a statement on the police union website applauding a “silent majority” who ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and three members of the school board in 2022, that had now “set their eyes” on the Police Commission. The commissioners are appointed and, unlike Boudin and the school board members, cannot be ousted in a recall.

She went on to perpetuate misinformation about recent policies, including blaming the Police Commission for a foot-pursuit policy that SFPD itself drafted.

McCray also blasted the Police Commission’s pretext-stop policy, which was approved early this year but has lagged in negotiations with the union since, as a “wholesale abolishment.” (The policy guides officers to prioritize safety-related stops and bans stops for nine infractions that do not impact road safety.)

Though union policy negotiations are meant to be limited to labor contract issues, McCray seemed to acknowledge in her statement that the police union is stalling the policy: “Apparently it’s going to be a downright fight with us as we will not rollover on any policy that jeopardizes our ability to get dangerous criminals off our streets.”

Multiple police commissioners on Wednesday defended the oversight body’s integrity and denied the accusation of a leak.

“I think that it was out of line to make that accusation without evidence,” said Commissioner Kevin Benedicto, particularly after what he called a “productive” year of collaboration between the commission and the police union.

He added that the commissioners were in agreement “to get to the bottom of how confidential information made it into the public.”