Jenny Lemons, a colorful boutique shop located at 3043 24th St. for the past six years, has moved to a pop-up location at the Ferry Building, opting to shut its Mission shop by the end of November.

“We have not been profitable for months, and I cannot afford to keep the shop open,” the owner Jennie Lennick announced last Wednesday on social media. “I’ve tried everything, and it’s not working.”

The last day of the shop’s Mission location will be Nov. 30, though the store will continue selling online.

Ryen Motzek, the president of Mission Merchants Association, said small business corridors, such as 24th Street, are relying on customers taking public transit, and the 24th Street BART plaza has been a problem for months.

“People read news about people being murdered, the sidewalks are so packed you can’t even walk on them,” he said, referring to illicit street vending. This discourages people from coming to shops and restaurants in the Mission, Motzek said.

The homicide rate in the Mission is down year-over-year, while the violent crime rate is flat. There was a fatal stabbing at the corner in July, however, and several shootings nearby.

Jenny Lemons and other stores are already fighting against the move to online shopping that began years ago but became even a bigger competitor thanks to the pandemic. No amount of redecorating seems to have helped.

The boutique, painted in bright yellow with windows covered by hand-painted signs and illustrations, sells various food-themed clothes and accessories — hair claws shaped like hot dogs, buttered toasts, croissants and pickles, as well as sweaters and dresses with colorful patterns.

The owner said the closure has been on her mind for months and she finally made the decision when seeing September’s sales at the brick-and-mortar shop were down by 30 percent compared to the same month last year.

“We haven’t really turned any profits this year,” she said. “We are paying over $14,000 just to keep the doors open.”

She said the new Ferry Building location will allow her to only worry about rent, with everything else such as staffing, utilities and payroll taxes taken care of. The shop currently has four employees who also learned about the closure last Wednesday.

“I just think we do better online,” one of the employees at the shop said on Tuesday. “We don’t need the space anymore.”

Lennick did not take the decision to close the store lightly. Earlier this year, she remodeled the entire shop, hiring local sign painters, repainting the premises and even getting new furniture, but none of these efforts seemed to pay off.

“We did everything to make it beautiful so people could stop and come in, but we didn’t see any real result at all,” she said, adding that customers on 24th Street are no longer shopping as much and “not here to buy fun hair clips.”

At the same time as the sales for the physical shop declined, her online sales are growing, she said. Half of Jenny Lemons’ online sales come from San Francisco, and sometimes the shop ships to “a place two blocks away.”

Erick Arguello, the president of the current Calle 24 council, echoed that sentiment. “The business model has changed,” said Arguello. “It’s a whole new world after Covid, it really pushed people online.”

Despite a lower vacancy rate on 24th Street compared to other parts of the Mission, Motzek said, he has observed other neighborhoods such as North Beach having better fortune picking up businesses. “A lot of resources that other neighborhoods get, the city has fallen short of those in the Mission.”

As a result, Motzek said, the responsibilities of up-keeping the streets fall on the small businesses themselves.