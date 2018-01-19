Neighborhood Notes: two marches, a new bar, and Jenny Lemons

Jennie Lennick stands in front of her new shop and workspace, Jenny Lemons. Photo courtesy of Jenny Lemons



Barrel Proof

A new bar called Barrel Proof is opening on Mission Street between 19th and 20th in the former site of Cease & Desist.

Last May, Cease & Desist’s owners (also the owners of Tonic Nightlife Group bar empire, which includes Dr. Teeth) sold the bar to David Zimmerman, the owner of Cabin on Polk Street and the Blackthorn Tavern in the Inner Sunset.

Zimmerman has apparently been busy since then. He is reopening the bar as Barrel Proof, which according to a man who identified himself only as a manager, said could be opening “this weekend, next week, or a month from now.”

“We don’t know yet,” he said.

March on the Mission (M.O.M.)

Join Mission District artists, activists, performers, musicians, and its creative community during their march through the Mission in protest of the Trump Administration and its values. The self-proclaimed “sister event” of the Women’s March is a safe and family-friendly event, organizers say.

The march begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 21 at 1295 Alabama St.

Afterwards drop in at the Pacific Felt Factory arts complex at 2830 – 20th Street to check out a pop up reception and art show that features artists Amy Kisch, Danielle Smith and Kimberly Verde.

March for the Mission

March on the Mission should not be confused with March For the Mission, which takes place this coming Thursday and is aimed at protesting high-end restaurants, luxury development, and red lanes that everyone loves to hate.

The march begins at 20th and Mission at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Jenny Lemons

A new shop and studio at 3043 24th St. focused on “handmade and artisan goods” will officially open in early February. The store, called Jenny Lemons, will mostly serve as a place to manufacture and sell its line of hand-printed clothing, but it will also offer DIY workshops and sell the work of local artists as well as “a curated selection of art supplies.”

“Jenny Lemons is very focused on building a community space that supports artists, giving them a place to sell their work and the opportunity to teach workshops in their area of expertise,” the company said in a statement.

The grand opening will take place Feb. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at 3043 24th St.