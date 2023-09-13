With the 17th Street dollar store demolished, one developer could be closer to cashing in on housing and Goodwill.

Locals may have noticed the prominent One $ Store on the corner of 17th and Mission streets has finally been reduced to rubble, signaling the official construction of a 28-unit mixed-use project at 2100 Mission St.

The developer, the Toboni Group, has proposed 24 market-rate units and four affordable units, as well as a new 2,800 square-foot ground-floor retail location. Toboni did not respond to requests for comment by press time. The building would rise six stories.

If all goes to plan, Goodwill will take over that ground-floor space, paying $3 per square foot, as Joe Toboni told Mission Local in 2020. The developer plans on paying $100,000 to commission a mural at the base of the building, too.

The project has been slow-going. The Toboni Group first acquired a demolition permit in May 2022; it had bought the site from developer Timothy Muller in 2019 for a cool $4.8 million and hoped to start construction by 2021, Toboni said just before the pandemic struck.

The project skirted a delay when the Mission Economic Development Agency withdrew an appeal for discretionary review — while Muller still owned the site — but has dragged on for reasons that were not immediately clear. Toboni also received a permit to start construction in May, more than a decade following previous plans for the site.

While the project is likely far from completion, a new six-story building rising at some 65-feet will replace the single-story One $ Store, per plans. The apartments will have double-bay windows, a facade with light-colored fiber cement panels, and a roof deck. As the homes will be a block from the 16th Street BART Station and near multiple Muni lines, there will be no car parking, but there will be 28 bike parking spaces.

The Toboni Group owns a slew of projects in the Mission: 799 South Van Ness Ave. by 19th Street, 606 Capp St. by 21st Street, and 600 South Van Ness Ave. by 17th Street — all applied for and built within the last eight years. The project at 799 South Van Ness, like other built-out mixed-use buildings in the neighborhood, doesn’t yet have a tenant operating the ground floor commercial space.

The proposed housing would be another addition for the Mission, which has seen at least eight new affordable housing projects in the past decade and many more mixed-use market-rate projects planned in coming years.

Just a block away at 18th and Mission streets, MEDA recently won funding to build out affordable teacher housing. A few blocks east, the owner of the Phoenix Bar secured a demolition permit in 2018 to raze the eponymous Irish pub 19th and Valencia streets and replace it with 19 single room occupancy apartments above ground-floor retail.

The 2100 Mission St. project will inch San Francisco closer to its state-mandated requirement of planning for 82,000 homes in eight years.