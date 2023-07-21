A large advertisement in the window of the year-old 793 South Van Ness Ave. building invites possibility: You could open a restaurant here. It’s already partially built-out with a hood. Above are 75 homes, mostly full of tenants who might become regulars.

“It’s a perfect spot,” real estate agent Ross Schomaker said.

But right now, there are no takers.

Mixed-use development has been enticing developers more in the past few decades, and one can see why. Not only has the San Francisco Planning Code required it in certain areas, but the type allows owners to diversify their real estate holdings and caters to a growing demand for housing a minutes’ walk away from a storefront or cafe.

Since 2018, at least half a dozen mixed-use market-rate projects have opened in the Mission, totaling more than 200 homes and multiple ground-floor commercial spaces.

But several remain empty, for a mix of reasons: the pandemic was a poor time for opening a business, landlords who hold out for a better deal, and tenants that are nitpicky about interior layouts and who can afford to shop around.

That has put a dent in dreams of European-style apartments with sidewalk cafes and constant foot traffic. Just like other retail, Covid-19 has meant new mixed-use, market-rate projects in the Mission simply do not match the design concepts pitched by developers and architects right now.

Instead, many have cavernous and empty ground-floor spaces.

Jaron Eliopoulos, a realtor with Touchstone Commercial Partners, said he and his partner tend to oversee 40 available listings between themselves pre-pandemic. Now that load has ballooned to 100.

“And every top broker is experiencing the same thing,” he said.

Ground-floor ‘shells’ hard to sell

Realtors blame the inability of owners and potential tenants to see eye-to-eye on the space, and newly constructed mixed-use buildings may be particularly vulnerable.

Vacant retail spaces in new buildings are more likely to be a “shell,” or a barebone space with a couple random adornments here or there. When a tenant with a specific business in mind shops around, they are less likely to rent a spot that needs significant renovation — and money — to create their vision. “There’s a lot of tenants who want to open as soon as possible,” Eliopoulos said.

Right now “because there’s so much supply, even if it’s a second-generation vacancy with minor cosmetics,” tenants will pick that over a newly constructed building.

On the other hand, he’s seen more developers “go the extra mile” when building new mixed-use projects and “design it to set up a retail space. I feel architects have gotten better at that.”

Case-in-point are two commercial condos in a mixed-use building on Valencia Street, which Urban Group Real Estate successfully sold to Kuma Sushi and D&H Jewelers in 2022.

Louis Cornejo, president of Urban Group Real Estate, said he was able to sell two commercial condos in a mixed-use building on Valencia Street because “this specific developer [was] very thoughtful in the final product, which has an appeal to many retailers.”

Location, location, location

As with all real estate, location is everything.

Retail spots on off-shoot commercial streets tend to be less desirable due to a lack of an “anchor” business that draws customers and foot-traffic. This may contribute to the vacancies of one mixed-use condominium on Harrison Street, and the other on 793 South Van Ness.

“Mixed-use makes sense especially on a primary retail street like Valencia. On some secondary or tertiary streets, maybe not,” Cornejo said.

Complicating matters are Planning Code rules that require buildings to include active ground-floors in several zoning districts.

Forcing a developer to include ground-floor retail in new buildings, however, may not work for every area, Cornejo said. “Sometimes the city requires retail storefronts on streets like South Van Ness or Gough Street or alleyways. These can be very difficult to lease. It’s where you see most of the vacancies.”

Additionally the surrounding area may contribute to a tenant passing or leaving a space. Restaurant Hawker Fare and bakery Third Culture left for better locations, citing in part the Mission’s poor street conditions.

Real estate and residential agents also reiterated trouble leasing in areas where more homelessness or crime occur. Schomaker said he felt like a “first-responder” for the number of times he dealt with people vandalizing doorbell systems or breaking into vacant units.

Waiting for the right tenant

In some cases, property owners are turning away potential businesses because they want the perfect commercial tenant. An agent for a long term vacancy in the Mission confirmed that the owner received multiple offers but those didn’t fit. Stubborn vacancies along the north-end of Valencia along the 200 and 300 blocks appear to fall under that category too, according to Mission business owners around the area.

An owner might turn down certain businesses in hopes of attracting an aesthetic and a certain type of resident, especially if it’s a larger project that has more homes to fill.

“Carefully selecting a business tenant can be important, because those are immediate amenities to help sell the value of the residential,” Eliopoulos said. “I’m not speaking for everyone, but I think the majority of residents would prefer to have a nice coffee shop versus a smoke shop or a liquor store below them.”

Still, sometimes neighbors wouldn’t want that; community opposition could also potentially kill a deal. The owner of 1801 Mission St., a 17-unit mixed use building that opened in 2020, hoped to offer a lease renewal to the Creamery, a coffee shop that once thrived in SoMa due to the popularity of its tech deals. Yet Mission residents decried the cafe, and accused it of increasing gentrification. Despite the Board of Supervisors disagreeing, no business has taken over the spot since.

While the city attempts to entice new businesses with grants dedicated to new storefronts many agents feel that vacancies will only go back down when the economy picks up again.

“It feels like Covid has taken its toll. We’ll see in time,” Eliopoulos said.

Schomaker, the real estate agency, added of the empty 793 South Van Ness: “Why wouldn’t a [business owner] want a space with people above him, who could go down and shop and eat at his business?”

