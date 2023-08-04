District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced today that she was discharging the vast majority of the cases against adults swept up in the mass arrests during the Dolores Park hill bomb, an annual skateboarding event on July 8 in which police arrested 117 people, 83 of them minors.

The 34 adults arrested that day were mostly teenagers themselves, though over 18, according to witnesses. The District Attorney’s Office today announced it would drop charges against 32 of them for failure to disperse and inciting a riot — the alleged actions that caused San Francisco police to encircle and arrest a large group of skaters and spectators.

The status of the charges against the other two adults, who were arrested earlier in the day, is unclear. One adult facing a felony gun charge previously had that case discharged pending further DNA analysis.

“Misdemeanor citations presented to our office for failure to disperse and inciting a riot will be discharged at this time,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement. “The misdemeanor citations presented to my office for inciting a riot and failure to disperse are being discharged because we can not prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury the guilt of any specific individuals cited.”

But investigation into “vandalism, property crime, and other crimes” that day is still ongoing, the DA’s office said, meaning individuals swept up in the arrest could be recharged at a later date if evidence shows they took part in other alleged crimes that day, like graffiti or assaults against officers.

Class action lawsuit in the works

The announcement is not impacting a class action civil rights lawsuit against the city, according to Rachel Lederman, a protest attorney who has met with dozens of parents, teenagers, and arrested adults. Lederman said today a lawsuit would be filed in federal court, alleging civil rights violations and unlawful arrest.

“We are definitely proceeding with a lawsuit for civil rights violations, which we are planning to file as a class action so that it potentially includes everyone that was arrested on 17th Street,” said Lederman. “The police department created the class by sealing everyone into that block so that they were all treated as a mass, without any individual basis for each arrest as the constitution requires.”

The police response led to allegations of misconduct, pledges to investigate departmental policy, and promises to sue the city: Parents arriving that night to pick up their children were met with stone-faced walls of police officers. They saw their teenagers held on the street for hours in the dark, zip-tied one-by-one, and transported to Mission Station nearby, where they were released well into the night.

The last child was released at 4:15 a.m. Several teenagers urinated on themselves and had panic attacks, according to those arrested, and others had circulation to their hands cut off from the tight restraints.

The misdemeanor charges against the juveniles arrested that day are handled separately by the Juvenile Probation Department. Mission Local earlier reported that the department planned to drop the vast majority of those misdemeanor cases, too. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of those charges today.

But Lederman said the juvenile cases were in the same category as the adult cases: Allegations of unlawful assembly and rioting were being dropped, but the juvenile department would continue investigating individual crimes like vandalism.

The class action lawsuit, Lederman added, could be dropped altogether — if the city were to “acknowledge the police’s wrongful conduct,” compensate the arrested, drop all charges, and destroy arrest records.

“Then maybe we could work all this out,” she said.

DA can file charges later—but evidence may be tainted

Lederman, for her part, said any attempt to use fingerprints and mugshots obtained during the mass arrest to match the teenagers and young adults to crimes that day might itself be illegal — and thus could be challenged in court.

“That identifying information was seized unlawfully because the whole mass arrest was illegal,” she said. “The kids in particular were detained for this long period of time in order for them to take their thumbprints at the station — that’s the only reason they didn’t write them a ticket and release them to their parents on the street.”

The San Francisco Police Department has voluminous body camera footage from the dozens of officers patrolling the park that day, a small portion of which it showed at a Police Commission meeting last month. At that meeting, the police showed video of a metal can, a glass bottle, and two fireworks being thrown at officers.

Social media footage also shows hill bomb participants tagging a Muni tram, and graffiti was seen on Mission High School and several other buses nearby. A Muni spokesperson estimated the damage to vehicles at $70,000.

It was the largest mass arrest of teenagers in at least six years, according to Police Chief Bill Scott, coming after years of serious injuries and one death at the skateboarding event, which sees skaters from across the Bay Area “bomb” the hill by going as fast as possible down a two-block stretch of Dolores Street.

The DA has a year to file misdemeanor charges. Jenkins, in her statement, said that while she believed police had “probable cause to act to disperse the group,” the mass arrests were likely too indiscriminate to hold up in court.

“The evidence does not clearly show which specific individuals were inciting a riot, heard the dispersal orders, and refused to comply with dispersal orders,” her statement read.

That is in line with the accounts of teenagers themselves, many of whom said that they were walking home or passing through the Mission en route elsewhere when police corralled them, ordering them one way and then the other before eventually trapping them between lines of officers and arresting them.

The DA’s statement noted prosecutors would be hard-pressed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any one individual caught up in the mass arrest had heard dispersal orders and willfully remained on-site.