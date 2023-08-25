The San Francisco Police Officers Association tweeted on Thursday that one of their officers was refused service at Arab bakery Reem’s on 25th and Mission, accusing the store of “anti-policy bigotry.”

We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers. We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty. We took the liberty of designing one for them. pic.twitter.com/aITQFLOFG0 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

A representative from Reem’s confirmed that the bakery has a policy of not serving anyone who is armed, including on-duty police officers. Reem’s prohibits guns in their stores.

“Reem’s has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities,” a Reem’s spokesperson wrote in a statement to Mission Local. “This includes fostering an environment of safety for our staff and customers. In a time of increased gun violence – particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people – we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer.”

However officers are welcome to come when they’re not on duty.

“The policy is for armed officers, and we let police officers know that we welcome them back to our establishment when they’re off duty and unarmed.”

The Mission location is currently closed, until September 5th, as a scheduled break for the team. But a Reem’s spokesperson said they’re still open for catering.

Reem’s came to the neighborhood just before the pandemic, taking over the 25th and Mission spot from Mission Pie. The Mission location was their second, after founder and chef Reem Assil opened the first Reem’s by the Fruitvale BART station in 2017. Assil, a Palestinian-Syrian hailing from Boston, was a graduate of La Cocina’s restaurant incubator program, which aims to help women found food businesses like Reem’s.

Assil is a fledgling culinary darling, with a slew of awards local and national as a chef and restaurateur, though she’s taken flack before for her progressive politics, such as controversy around having a mural of pro-Palestine figure Rasmeah Odeh in her Oakland location. That store closed in August 2021.

Assil describes herself on her website as a chef “working at the intersection of food, community, and social justice.”

“At Reem’s we aim to provide a space where people can eat delicious Arab food and work together to strengthen our community, without fear of violence or harassment,” the email statement said. “We invite our community to step up and join us in creating that culture of care and resilience.