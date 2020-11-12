Reem’s California is a Lebanese street food fast-casual restaurant that opened in the Mission just before the pandemic started, and then went to offering big family platters of food once the shut-down hit – too much food for us and our little household of two. But recently, Reem’s started offering its regular menu again so I decided we needed to try this newest Lebanese addition to the neighborhood.
BF got the lahm bi ajeen – a flatbread with ground beef, tomato and red pepper, with yogurt and lemon. It was tasty, with a slightly sour flavor to the beef I couldn’t identify. I ordered the La Gringa – like an Arabic version of Tijuana’s quesabirria, but instead of a tortilla, it’s a toasted bread (almost bagel-like) densely packed with sesame seeds and stuffed with meltingly tender, juicy, slow-cooked lamb, Oaxacan cheese, pickled onions, and served with a mild lamb dipping broth (like the quesabirria’s consomé). You must get this sandwich.
We also had the mutabal shamandar to share – a beet dip with tahini garlic, serrano, and cilantro, served with pita. Next to my sandwich, this was the best dish – a bit sweet, with a resemblance to hummus because of the tahini, with a nice fresh bite of coriander. I used the leftovers for a couple of weeks on eggs and other things. We also split a fattoush salad – greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, red onion, herbs & fried pita chips. Unfortunately, the pita chips were rock-hard, though they softened a little in the citrusy dressing.
So many things to try here. There’s an Arab brunch, featuring dishes like shakshuka, falafel, and a couple of sweet knafe dishes, plus mimosas. On the all-day menu, I’m eager to try the cheese man’ouche, a sumac chicken flatbread, a beet & kishik salad, and old favorites like hummus, muhamarra, and baba ghanouj.
Let’s all reward another business daring to stay open during these trying times! The rewards will be delicious as well as adding to the continued restoration of our neighborhood.
Reems California
2901 Mission St.
(415) 780-1953
We got takeout from here to eat with a friend who spend several years living in Lebanon and Egypt. She was skeptical at first, and then blown away. Similarly, some friends who keep halal are practically ready to move from the Sunset just to be closer.
I still miss Mission Pie, but… wow. What a terrific replacement.
The sumac chicken flatbread is amazing. And for dessert I recommend the workers wreath. Such a good addition to the neighborhood!
I used to Love Reem’s. At one point, several months ago, I noticed a quote on the top of their website attributed to Rasmea Odeh. I was curious who this person was so I did a little research. It turns out she was a Palestinian freedom fighter convicted for her role in the murder of two Israeli students in 1969, ages 21 and 22. I was appalled that Reem’s would choose to highlight such a figure. So, no- In good conscience, I can’t support a restaurant that seemingly endorses such people.
LA COCINA ALUM! Amazing food and addition to the neighborhood.