The San Francisco District Attorney’s office has dropped charges against the pair accused of carjacking a white Lincoln and driving it over the Sanchez Street staircase over the weekend before crashing into several trees on the way down to the sidewalk, where the sedan landed wheels-up.

On Friday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement that Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, would not face charges for carjacking, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy “pending further investigation and witness availability.”

Nelson and Bonham were arrested late Tuesday afternoon without incident, police said, after an investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s robbery unit. The SFPD did not detail how investigators located the pair, but the two were caught on video — along with three others — exiting the crashed Lincoln and fleeing the scene.

Nelson was initially taken to the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the crash, police said, but jail logs showed he was booked into jail on Thursday, July 27, and remains there as recently as 2:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Bonham was initially booked into custody but has since been released, booking logs show.

Video of the crash showed a sensational series of events: The white Lincoln sped through a barricade at the dead-end of Sanchez Street and drove off the two-story staircase, crashing into several trees in the mini-park, flipping over in mid-air, and slamming into the sidewalk below, crushing another tree.

Passers-by helped pry open the car’s doors for the occupants to exit. Two of the five people who eventually clambered out of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, dashing up the staircase.

The other three walked away moments before a fire engine arrived on scene. It is unclear if or where Nelson and Bonham appear in the video, but audio captured seems to show one of the occupants speaking to Nelson.

“Come on, Kevin. I’m sorry, I love you, come on,” says a woman’s voice, as pedestrians surround the vehicle and attempt to call 911. “Kevin please, I’m sorry everybody, Kevin come on, we’ve gotta go.”

Sanchez & 19th Street, 1914 & 1917

Before & after construction of the pedestrian staircase between Cumberland & 19th Streets. #sfhistory



Until recently, this slope was thought to be impassable by vehicles. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/JIfJ5E025T — David Gallagher (@DavidGallagher) July 27, 2023

An eyewitness told Mission Local that, just two minutes before the crash, the group of five stole the while Lincoln from a man near 20th and Church streets. One member of the group hit the car’s owner with a skateboard, the eyewitness said, before getting in the car and speeding off.