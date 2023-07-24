The white sedan that was filmed speeding through the barricade on a dead-end street — and flying off the Sanchez Street stairs, flipping over in mid-air, hitting several trees, and crashing onto the sidewalk below — was stolen by force from a driver just minutes earlier, according to a witness.

A neighbor on Church Street near 20th Street who had a “bird’s-eye view” of the incident said she was at home Saturday evening when she heard “yelling that didn’t stop” coming from the street below. She went to her window, looked out, and saw a group of people chasing a man.

The assailants were “trying to hit him with their skateboards,” said the neighbor. It does not appear any of the alleged thieves are in custody and the witness asked to remain anonymous. She said one of the assailants swung at the man with a skateboard and struck him, causing him to fall and roll down a small embankment separating Church from the Muni tracks nearby.

“He starts yelling, and so I keep watching, and they get in and drive away,” she said of the assailants. The victim “was freaking out: ‘Hey, they’re stealing my car, stop them,’ and then he was sort of trying to chase them,” she said.

She said the group in the stolen sedan, a four-door Lincoln, drove uphill on Church toward 20th Street, turning left but getting stuck in the intersection — a crowded one during Dolores Park weekends, with cars often lined up and making a quick getaway difficult.

The owner of the car chased the group uphill on foot, she said, and tried to open one of the car’s doors.

“He got the back door open, and they slammed on the gas. He got thrown down and hit by the door,” she said. “It was total chaos.”

After the car’s occupants shook off the owner, they first tried to continue east on 20th Street before turning around and heading west, towards Sanchez Street, the neighbor said. It was just seconds after this that the car turned onto a dead-end portion of Sanchez Street at high speed and flew through a fence and over the top of the mini-park, crushing several trees on the way down and landing on the sidewalk roof-side up, according to home surveillance footage.

Mission High School 18th St The thieves crashed into a barrier and flew down the Sanchez St. steps, flipping the car and then fleeing on foot. Hancock St Church St 4 19th St Dolores Park Cumberland St A group of thieves allegedly hit a man with a skateboard and stole his white Lincoln. 1 They rapidly drove west and then north up Sanchez St. 3 Sanchez St 2 They started east down 20th St. but turned west when blocked by cars and pedestrians. Liberty St 20th St

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

The eyewitness took a picture of the carjacking at 7:16 p.m. By 7:18 p.m., the car had sped off the staircase and crashed into the street below.

District 8 supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the area, said that he had also “heard it was a carjacking” but had no other information. The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately provide more information, but a police incident report shows a carjacking reported nearby at 7:19 p.m., though at a different intersection.

In surveillance footage of the crash aftermath, five occupants of the allegedly stolen car exit the vehicle, with the help of passers-by. They all flee the scene, some saying “I’m sorry, we gotta go” and leaving the other occupants behind.

The eyewitness said that after the carjacking, the owner was pacing around the street, seemingly in shock. She noted that, a few minutes after the crash, the owner flagged a passing police squad car, which drove him to his marooned vehicle.

The entire incident was “out of character for the park,” the neighbor added, saying the carjacking was ill-advised given the crowds congregating at Dolores on a sunny weekend.

“Logistically, it’s terrible. There isn’t really a great getaway on the weekend here,” she said. “This is definitely one of those neighborhoods where everyone has their Nest cams.”

She did point to other recent incidents at the park, however, as a sign of the times: A shooting on 4/20 at the footbridge heading into the park, and the police response to the Dolores hill bomb skateboarders just two weeks ago.

“I need an OSHA sign that says, ‘There’s been this many days since a Dolores Park incident.”

The crash and after, at 7:18 p.m. Video courtesy Julia Brown.

The car speeding off of Sanchez Street and over the staircase. Video courtesy Julia Brown.