Car crashed behind a firefighter
The allegedly stolen white Lincoln minutes after it crashed into 19th Street following a two-story plummet. Photo courtesy the San Francisco Fire Department.

The San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday that it had arrested two suspects for carjacking related to the dramatic car crash over the weekend, in which a white sedan sped off the Sanchez Street staircase, flipped in mid-air and slammed into the sidewalk below after ripping out a tree.

The police arrested Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, on suspicion of carjacking and related crimes. The two were apprehended on Tuesday, July 25, at 5:54 p.m., the police said, when officers located the pair on Pine Street, in Nob Hill, between Larkin and Polk streets.

They were both taken into custody without violence, the police said.

Bonham was booked into San Francisco jail on Tuesday, according to booking logs, and remains in custody. Nelson was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the car crash over the weekend, according to the police, and remains there.

The pair were two of five people captured on dramatic home surveillance footage showing them exiting an allegedly stolen white Lincoln sedan after they drove it through a barricade and off of the a two-story staircase on Sanchez Street, crashing into the sidewalk below and felling a tree.

Passers-by were filmed rushing to the crashed car and prying open its door, so the occupants could escape. The first two occupants out of the allegedly stolen vehicle dash up the stairs, saying “I’m sorry, we gotta go” and fleeing the scene. The other three walk away from the scene minutes later, as a fire engine approaches the crash.

It is unclear where Nelson and Bonham appear in the video.

Mission High School

18th St

The thieves crashed into a

barrier and flew down the

Sanchez St. steps, flipping

the car and then fleeing on foot.

Hancock St

Church St

4

19th St

Dolores Park

Cumberland St

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

An eyewitness who had a view of the precipitating carjacking on Church Street near 20th Street described a chaotic scene: The car’s owner was struck by a skateboard during the theft, rolled down a nearby embankment, and yelled at the group stealing his car. He tried to chase them, managing to get his hands on a back door, but they “slammed on the gas,” she said, and motored off.

The allegedly stolen Lincoln then got stuck in a throng of cars and pedestrians near Dolores Park before turning around and speeding off.

Just seconds later, the group crashed through the Sanchez barricade and plummeted two stories, winding up wheels-up a block away.

YouTube video
The car crash and the immediate aftermath. Video courtesy Julia Brown.
YouTube video
The allegedly stolen car speeding off the Sanchez Street barricades. Video courtesy Julia Brown.

SENIOR EDITOR. Joe was born in Sweden and spent his early childhood in Chile, before moving to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating, before spending time as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

  1. It probably did not help Kevin that the red head kept saying, “I love you, Kevin.” Now let’s get the other three.

    0
    0
    votes. Sign in to vote
    Reply
