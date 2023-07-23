A white, four-door sedan drove off the Sanchez Street Stairs at 19th Street on Saturday, flipped over in mid-air, and landed on its roof on the sidewalk below, crushing several trees, according to home surveillance footage posted online.

The crash occurred Saturday at 7:18 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. No injuries were reported, and all of the occupants of the car fled the scene, the fire department said. The crashed car was towed away.

In the video, the car flies off the top of the Sanchez mini-park a block from Dolores Park, hitting several trees and felling one on 19th Street. A pedestrian quickly rushes to the crashed car, forcing a door open for the car’s occupants to exit and yelling for someone to call 911.

Three people exit the crashed car. Two of the occupants, after being released, dash up the stairs and away from the car; one seems to yell “I’m sorry, I love you, we gotta go.”

One occupant stays to pull a fourth and then a fifth person from the car; someone continues saying, “We gotta go.” The final three occupants leave just as a fire engine arrives on scene, some three minutes after the crash.

Several passers-by aid the occupants; others stop to film the scene.

A separate video shows the car crashing into the fence where Sanchez Street dead-ends into the park at high speed, before flying off the top of the staircase.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately response to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.

The crash and after. Video courtesy Julia Brown.

The crash and before. Video courtesy Julia Brown.