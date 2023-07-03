District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will dismiss San Francisco’s last police shooting case, filed by her predecessor and one-time campaign rival Chesa Boudin, for the killing of Sean Moore by Officer Kenneth Cha. It is the third and final police shooting case brought by Boudin only to be dropped by Jenkins.

Kenneth Blackmon, Moore’s brother, said on Sunday evening that he was informed by the lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant District Attorney Darby Williams, that the DA’s office would drop the charges against Cha.

“I was sitting at home on Friday and I get a phone call,” said Blackmon, saying Williams was on the phone asking to speak to him and his mother.

The prosecutor then told him, “‘I just want to inform you that I filed a motion to dismiss the case today.’”

“I was like, ‘What?’” Blackmon said, adding that he felt “angry” by the decision and quickly ended the call. “I just said, ‘I want to end this conversation right now, because this is totally wack.’”

“I’m very angry, I’m beyond angry,” he added. “I’m in disbelief to be honest with you.”

Williams did not give Blackmon a reason for the dismissal except to say that it was related to actions by a “former prosecutor.” DA Jenkins has, in her prior dismissals, pointed to what she called improper charging decisions by Boudin or actions by prosecutors on his team.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday, only one day before that call, Williams stood in court and scheduled a preliminary hearing, the first significant movement in the case after months of delays.

Blackmon said he was livid that Williams apparently knew of the pending dismissal but went through the motions of scheduling the hearing anyways. She did not tell Blackmon or the court about any notion of dropping the case on Thursday.

“What was yesterday all about then?” Blackmon said he asked Williams. “That’s ridiculous, man. What changed?”

Moore, an unarmed Black man, was shot on the front steps of his Oceanside home in 2017 after telling two officers, repeatedly, to leave.

The officers, Colin Patino and Cha, were responding to a noise complaint. In the seconds before the predawn shooting, Patino swung a baton at Moore, twice, and Moore pushed him down the stairs. Cha then fired two shots, striking Moore in the abdomen and leg.

Moore died three years later as a result of his chest wound. He was 46.

Controversy in Sean Moore case Prosecutor of Sean Moore dated, married SFPD cop involved in his shooting

The homicide charge, originally filed by DA Boudin in 2021, was the last criminal case against a San Francisco police officer. No district attorney in modern San Francisco history has successfully held a police officer criminally liable for on-duty use-of-force.

Before Boudin, no city DA had ever charged a homicide case against a police officer.

In dismissing San Francisco’s two prior police shooting cases, Jenkins has relied heavily on contrasting her approach to that of Boudin’s.

She has spent relatively little space analyzing the circumstances of the shootings themselves in her public pronouncements of each case. Instead she has questioned the decision to file charges against the officers, writing that the Boudin administration prosecuted for “political reasons” or “political gain.”

Legal experts have challenged her reasoning in both prior instances, saying Jenkins’ arguments for dropping those cases do not bear on the material facts of the shootings nor answer whether officers were justified in their actions.

“The pattern suggests that Brooke Jenkins doesn’t have much of an appetite for prosecuting police,” said Professor George Bisharat of UC College of the Law, San Francisco, speaking before news of Moore’s dismissal.

Bisharat, a former trial attorney, has criticized Jenkins in the past for her dismissal of the charges against the officer who shot fleeing carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil. “It indicates to the police that they don’t have to worry about prosecutions, or at least don’t have to worry as much.”

Added Adante Pointer, a civil rights attorney who led the civil suit on behalf of Moore’s family against San Francisco and won $3.25 million, also speaking earlier: “Essentially, you can misbehave, you can kill people, you can shoot people, it can be on video, and nothing will happen to you. It gives a green light for officers to misbehave.”

Rebecca Young, the Moore family’s lawyer, said she was calling for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take over prosecution of the Cha case. Bonta considered doing so for O’Neil, but in May declined to prosecute that case.

“This DA’s office is too compromised to do anything regarding prosecuting the police,” Young said.

Blackmon, for his part, said that the family would consider all legal options. He added that his mother, Cleo Moore, who is in poor health and in a nursing home, is “at the point that she just wants to go on with her life.”

“It’s hard on her, I know it is,” Blackmon said. “I know one thing, this is definitely a miscarriage of justice.”