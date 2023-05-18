The California attorney general will decline to take over the homicide case against former San Francisco police officer Christopher Samayoa, who shot and killed fleeing carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil in 2017, Mission Local has learned.

“They’re gonna start killing more of our people,” said an outraged April Green, O’Neil’s aunt, who was informed in a Thursday afternoon meeting with Attorney General Rob Bonta of his plan to decline the case. “I said: ‘When is someone in this office gonna have balls?’ I told him, ‘You don’t got balls.’”

The AG’s office has been reviewing the historic case against Samayoa, which was brought in 2020 by former District Attorney Chesa Boudin before being dismissed earlier this year by his political rival and successor, Brooke Jenkins.

Jenkins, who claimed the case was filed for political reasons, offered the case to the attorney general in February, claiming that she could not pursue it.

“It is very obvious this man is weak,” said Green of Bonta. “He’s justifying this murder just like everyone else, he is not standing by his own legislation.”

Bonta, who campaigned on holding police accountable and, as a state assemblymember, passed legislation requiring the state AG’s office review of all killings of unarmed civilians, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Green’s attorney, Brian Ford, said the reasoning from Bonta’s office for refusing the case was weak, and that Bonta’s public stance about police accountability did not align with his actions.

“They did not think that they could disprove Officer Samayoa’s claim of self-defense beyond reasonable doubt,” Ford said. “In their opinion, the 0.83 seconds between the time that O’Neil became visible and the time he was shot was enough time to perceive and react to whatever imagined threat there was.”

O’Neil’s family was paid out a hefty settlement of $2.5 million by San Francisco, and Samayoa, who was only four days on the job at the time of the shooting, was terminated from the police department shortly thereafter.

Ford and Green worried that this will set the wrong precedent for San Francisco and contribute to vigilantism.

“I am distraught and devastated by this wrongheaded decision,” Ford said. “I mean, it’s a certification of vigilante justice in San Francisco.”

Boudin, who initiated the case against Samayoa, said, “I’m disappointed but not surprised given how Jenkins’ public rhetoric sabotaged the ability of other agencies to prosecute this case.”

The Attorney General’s office is expected to declare its decision in court on Friday, May 19, after which the presiding judge will accept Jenkins’ dismissal of the case.

