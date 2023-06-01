Are you eligible for subsidized Internet?

A city program launched in May allows more than 124,000 San Francisco households to enjoy free or low-cost internet services subsidized by the federal government. Yet merely 26 percent of eligible households are taking advantage of the benefits.

For those interested in a $30 monthly discount on their Internet bill, go to GetACP.org to check your eligibility. Generally, households with one or more users of Medical, SNAP, WIC or Pell Grant recipients are eligible, as well as those with an annual income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level — $29,160 for one person and $49,720 for a family of three.

For more information, check out this Mission Local article.

Saturday, June 3

San Francisco International Arts Festival

This year’s SFIAF is bringing dance, theater, music and performance art to venues around the Mission, including the Brava Theater Center, Dance Mission Theater, Theatre of Yugen, and the Joe Goode Annex.

“Everyone loves being in the Mission,” said Andrew Wood, executive director of the SFIAF, which has been priced out of its old location in Fort Mason. “As much as I appreciate Ft. Mason, it’s surrounded by the Marina, a neighborhood where people don’t always feel welcome. In the Mission, everyone feels at home.”

The event takes place between June 3 to 18. More information can be found here.

Free concert

A six-hour free concert will be held this Saturday at Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts by the entire Community Music Center to raise money for scholarships and celebrate its founder, Gertrude Field.

The “Performathon” will take place June 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2868 Mission St. between 24th and 25th. More information can be found here.

Son Jarocho Festival

The 10th Annual San Francisco Son Jarocho Festival will bring the folkloric music style of Veracruz, Mexico to the Brava Theater Center on June 3 and 4. More information can be found here.

Free Mandarin classes

This summer, for the fifth year in a row, the San Francisco Public Library will offer free Mandarin classes to both adults and children. Classes designed for children will be available at six library locations, while adults can find classes at four locations, including Excelsior, Golden Gate Valley, Richmond and Visitacion Valley. No prior knowledge of Chinese is required for these classes.

To celebrate the launch of these classes, the library invites the public to a kick-off event featuring a Hakka song titled “Feathers in the Wind.” Participants can enjoy Taiwanese snacks at the event this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Library.

For more information about the classes, click here.

Sunday, June 4

Café de Olla grand opening

Despite a long and winding journey through the pandemic, Café de Olla, the popular coffee shop known for its clay pot coffee with cinnamon, orange peels and piloncillo will be holding a Gratitude Celebration this Sunday to thank all those who’ve supported its GoFundMe campaign and through the transition of locations. There will be live music, drinks, appetizers and some details about their first gallery exhibition.

The event will take place on June 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the cafe’s new location at 3388 19th Street between Mission and Capp. More information can be found here.

Ruth’s Table’s in-gallery pop-up

Join Ruth’s Table this Sunday for an open community in-gallery pop-up and post-film screening celebration. The event features Ruth’s Table’s current exhibition Subject Matters: The Art of Disability Culture and celebrates Beyond I Wanna Go, a film produced by Creative Growth that screened earlier the same day at SFDocFest.

Masks are required at all times inside the gallery. The event takes place on June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3160 21st Street between Mission and Capp. More information can be found here.

Castro LGBTQ+ Art Mart

This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., an art mart on Noe Street between Market and Beaver will offer visitors a vibrant world of LGBTQ+ art with local artists, musicians, DJs, and drag performers. Take a leisurely stroll through the booths and stores filled with surprises.

More information can be found here.

Other news in the neighborhood

Prubechu: Guam style restaurant Prubechu at 2224 Mission Street between 18th and 19th is applying for another outdoor dining area. More live music is expected in the new area from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Komaaj: After a month-long hiatus, the Iranian restaurant Komaaj, formerly located at 3369 26th Street, has reopened in a new location at 10 29th Street at Mission, in the former Good Frikin Chicken location. Komaaj features dishes from Northern Iran filled with herbs, warm spices, yogurts, rice, pomegranate and barberries.

MCCLA: Summer visual and performing arts classes for youth at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will begin on June 12, and the center is still accepting new registrations.