If I’m not mistaken, Komaaj may be the only Persian restaurant in the Mission since… ever? And I just found out about it, although it’s been around for four years. I believe Komaaj does a lot of catering and pop-ups, but they also have a nice dinner menu. Chef Hanif features dishes from Northern Iran – Gilaki cuisine – vibrant food that is replete with herbs, warm spices, yogurts, rice, and jeweled-tone fruits such as pomegranate and barberries.

The BF ordered the turmeric chicken with herb rice (heavy on the dill, rather like baghali polo, but without the lima beans), and I got the pomegranate walnut chicken (fesenjan) with turmeric rice. We also ordered a very herbaceous kuku sabzi to share – a frittata made with dill, fenugreek, leeks, cilantro – you name it.

It came with flatbread and labneh (a thick, yogurt cheese sauce) and was wonderfully green and flavorful if a bit dense. Both our chicken dishes were good, hearty, and homey. The lush aromas alone were mouthwatering. We also got some pickled beets – a whole jar of them, a surprise. They came very thinly sliced and must have been made from yellow beets – again, I was surprised as I was expecting them to be the bright fuchsia of red beets.

Komaaj’s online menu has more variety (duck and beef dishes) than the one offered by DoorDash but I think it’s a pandemic menu. There are plenty of vegetarian options. They also offer some of their jarred dressings and condiments, like an herbed feta and cream cheese dip, and a lovely looking red beet and sumac labneh. I’m not even sure if they have indoor seating in normal times – the place is tiny. But I hope they stick around so we can try their full menu someday. In the meantime, let’s show Komaaj we’re grateful to have this exotic, yet warmly inviting, cuisine in the neighborhood.



Komaaj

3359 26th St.





