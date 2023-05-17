Some 124,000 San Francisco households are eligible for free or low-cost home internet from the federal government, yet only 26 percent of eligible households currently receive it.

That disparity has led the city to this month launch a new initiative, “Connect San Francisco” to connect residents to the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible families a $30 discount each month for home internet.

You can go to GetACP.org to quickly check your eligibility and help you apply. Households that are 200 percent of the federal poverty level — or $29,160 for a single individual, $60,000 for a family of four— and those that qualify for welfare programs like Lifeline, SNAP, and free school lunch are eligible. But check your availability above just in case.

Here’s what else you need to know about getting your internet free of charge or at reduced costs.

What is it?

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal benefit that helps low-income households pay for the internet. It offers $30 off every month for internet plans. Eligible applicants can sign up for a new plan or deduct the $30 from their existing monthly internet bill.

In San Francisco, the most affordable plan starts at $30 or lower — and with $30 off, it’s free. Eligible households can also receive a one-time $100 discount to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from a participating service provider.

A full list of service providers in San Francisco can be found here.

Applications are open and ongoing. There is no deadline for the program.

Who’s eligible?

There are two ways to qualify:

If any of your family members participates in government programs such as Lifeline, Medicaid, Reduced School Lunch and others, your household is eligible. A complete list of eligible government programs can be found here.

If no one in your household has enrolled in these programs, don’t worry. You can still qualify if your household income is below the set income limit. Check this table for the income limits by household size.

What documents are needed?

If you qualify through government programs, you’ll need to provide a letter or official document as proof.

If you qualify through income, you need to provide documents that show your annual income, such as tax documents or three consecutive months of paystubs.

A complete documentation guide can be found here and here en español. Please note that if you apply through mail, never send the original document. Only copies or pictures of your originals are needed. Also make sure all documents are valid, not expired.

How to apply?

You may apply online, by mail or through your current internet company.

For an online application, go to the ACP website and click “Apply Now.” You may also apply through GetACP.org, a virtual mobile assistant created to simplify the enrollment process. The assistant helps you check eligibility, and a specialist can help you apply and answer your questions via phone.

Mail application is also available. Complete the application form available in English or Spanish and mail it to the address here. You’re strongly recommended to fill out a Household Worksheet (English and Spanish) and mail it together with the application form. Again, never mail out your original documents — copies or pictures are good enough.

You can also contact your internet provider directly and apply through them.

What happens next?

Once your application is confirmed, you’ll receive a number. Bring that number to an internet service provider, select your internet plan and get $30 off, every month!

In San Francisco, major service providers like AT&T, Sonic, Comcast and Verizon, and some of the local providers like Monkeybrains, are part of the program.

In addition to GetACP.org, you can also contact the ACP Support Center for help at ACPSupport@usac.org and (877) 384-2575, seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Photo by Lingzi Chen.