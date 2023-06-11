San Francisco police have reportedly identified a person of interest in the mass shooting that took place in the Mission Friday night: Javier Campos, who police said has ties to the Sureño gang, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Evan Sernoffsky, director of communications for the San Francisco Police Department, said he could not confirm whether the police have identified a suspect.

The police were reportedly searching for Campos on Sunday, two days after the shooting in which a car drove by an outdoor party at 24th Street and Treat Avenue and a man opened fire into the crowd, wounding nine. All are expected to survive, though some have life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

The shooting targeted a large outdoor party celebrating the sixth anniversary of Dying Breed, a clothing shop at 3045 24th St. that shares a storefront with Mission Skateboards. Both shops shared statements on Saturday giving condolences to the victims and expressing dismay at the shooting.

Santiago Lerma, the legislative aide of Supervisor Hillary Ronen, said on Saturday that San Francisco police informed him the shooting was possibly related to an earlier incident that took place outside the shop during Memorial Day weekend in late May.

Two incidents occurred at 24th Street and Treat Avenue during that weekend, according to police reports: One was a battery at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and the other a “suspicious occurrence” at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, May 29. Both cases are still open and active.

Police reportedly connected Campos to a Mercedes-Benz that was caught on surveillance footage fleeing from the scene of the shooting. The license plate number for the 2019 four-door sedan is reportedly 9BPT146.

Campos reportedly has ties to the Sureño gang across the Bay Area. He is reportedly being sought in connection with a homicide in Oakland as well; the victim in that killing is unclear. He also reportedly has several outstanding gun warrants in San Mateo and Alameda counties, though the nature of those warrants is also unclear.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.