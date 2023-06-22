San Francisco police officers responding to a 911 call early Thursday morning shot and killed a 37-year-old man with a knife in the Richmond District after an alleged assault, according to the SFPD.

Police provided few details about the assault, but a 76-year-old woman and dog were found dead inside the home on 31st Avenue near Balboa Street, police reported in an email about the incident.

Officers were responding to a call about an aggravated assault around 2:40 a.m. and met with an 84-year-old man at the scene, police said. He was later taken to a hospital after the incident for minor injuries.

“During the interaction, the 37-year-old suspect, who was armed with a knife, advanced toward the officer and the [male] victim from inside the home,” read a report from SFPD on Thursday. Police then shot the man, who was pronounced dead later at a local hospital. When they entered the home, police said, they discovered the woman and the dog, who were both dead.

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond, released a statement regarding the shooting on Thursday morning.

“This is a tragic incident, and together we mourn the loss of life. When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted. My heart and thoughts are with the family,” Chan said.

This incident is under investigation by several city agencies: The District Attorney’s Office, the SFPD’s Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.