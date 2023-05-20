Police shooting armed suspect
The New Bosworth Market at 145 Bosworth

San Francisco police officers shot and purportedly killed an armed man today at 145 Bosworth Street in Glen Park. Mission Local is told the shooting followed a lengthy standoff after the suspect threatened people with a handgun within the building, which is the New Bosworth Market.

Police described a “drawn-out incident that lasted hours” prior to the shooting.

Mission Local is told by a police source that the suspect walked into the market with a bottle of beer or liquor and a handgun and snorted what appeared to be cocaine prior to being shot. These details were earlier tweeted by Michael Barba of the San Francisco Standard.

Messages for the San Francisco Police Department and Medical Examiner have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story and will be updated as possible.

Managing Editor/Columnist. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left.

“Your humble narrator” was a writer and columnist for SF Weekly from 2007 to 2015, and a senior editor at San Francisco Magazine from 2015 to 2017. You may also have read his work in the Guardian (U.S. and U.K.); San Francisco Public Press; San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco Examiner; Dallas Morning News; and elsewhere.

He resides in the Excelsior with his wife and three (!) kids, 4.3 miles from his birthplace and 5,474 from hers.

The Northern California branch of the Society of Professional Journalists named Eskenazi the 2019 Journalist of the Year.

