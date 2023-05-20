San Francisco police officers shot and purportedly killed an armed man today at 145 Bosworth Street in Glen Park. Mission Local is told the shooting followed a lengthy standoff after the suspect threatened people with a handgun within the building, which is the New Bosworth Market.

Police described a “drawn-out incident that lasted hours” prior to the shooting.

Mission Local is told by a police source that the suspect walked into the market with a bottle of beer or liquor and a handgun and snorted what appeared to be cocaine prior to being shot. These details were earlier tweeted by Michael Barba of the San Francisco Standard.

Messages for the San Francisco Police Department and Medical Examiner have not yet been returned.

This is a developing story and will be updated as possible.