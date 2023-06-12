One patient remains in critical condition following the mass shooting that took place in the Mission Friday night, according to San Francisco General Hospital.

Nine people were struck by gunfire while attending an outdoor party on 24th Street. Five of the nine have been discharged from the hospital completely, and three others are in “fair condition,” according to the hospital.

San Francisco General received all nine victims of Friday night’s shooting, wherein someone drove a Mercedes-Benz by an outdoor party at 24th Street and Treat Avenue and fired into the crowd, striking the victims.

Police, who described the shooting as a targeted incident, have identified a person of interest: Javier Campos, who was connected to the Mercedes caught on surveillance footage speeding away from the corner that night. He is reportedly also being sought in connection with a previous Oakland killing and has several outstanding gun warrants in Alameda and San Mateo counties.

Law enforcement in Oakland, Alameda County, and San Mateo County did not immediately confirm the reports.

Friday’s mass shooting happened as the clothing store Dying Breed at 3045 24th St. was celebrating its sixth anniversary with an outdoor party. Dozens were inside the store and spilled out onto the sidewalk, listening to local DJs and eating fish tacos in the hours before the shooting.

Over the weekend, an aide with Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office said the shooting may be related to an earlier incident that occurred over Memorial Day weekend involving the Dying Breed shop. San Francisco police recorded a battery and “suspicious occurrence” on the same corner as the shop that weekend.

A GoFundMe for one of the victims, a man named Alonzo, describes one surgery that has left “pins” in the victim’s leg and another where a metal plate will be installed.

“I was shot in my leg breaking both my bones and leaving two holes in my leg,” the fundraiser reads. “With all this happening to me in the blink of an eye, I’m seeking some help to get me back on my feet.”

Arturo Carillo, the leader of a street team that immediately responds to street violence, said over the weekend that one man was grazed in the head with a bullet and also shot in the leg, while another was shot in the stomach.

Politicians around the Bay Area and across the state and country have called for increased gun control in the wake of the shooting. Rep. Nancy Pelosi tweeted prayers for the victims and said that the investigation is ongoing, “but we know this: we must end the scourge of gun violence.” Sen. Alex Padilla tweeted that “Americans deserve better than to live in fear of gun violence.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener tweeted that “Given the tidal wave of guns in the U.S, no community is immune from gun violence. We must continue the work to put an end to this crisis.”

Eight of the victims were men, according to the hospital, and one is a woman. The majority are in their 20s; the oldest is 34.