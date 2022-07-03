Another summer, another slew of new businesses come to the Mission. Check out what’s leaving and what’s coming below.

Cha Cha Cha

Walking past Cha Cha Cha the night of June 29, you wouldn’t know the illustrious tapas spot will be closing after 25 years in the Mission. In fact, the owner, Ifran Yalcin, delayed the closing three extra days to have a proper farewell for the restaurant.

With rising building costs and less sales due to the pandemic, the restaurant will turn off its stoves July 4.

But the fountains of Sangria are not gone forever. All workers will go to the original location at 1801 Haight Street and will keep the doors open for serving their Cuban-inspired dishes.

Breakfast Little

Breakfast Little, a local business based in the Mission at 3224 1/2 22nd Street, won’t remain little for long. Instead they are expanding and moving to a brand new location a block away to 3275 22nd Street on July 9.

After rearranging their indoor space to take orders from the window for the pandemic, the breakfast spot quickly became a staple for breakfast burritos and tater tots in the neighborhood. With the lease on their current location expiring, they acquired their new spot within two weeks of it being available.

To celebrate the expansion, there will be an opening celebration July 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a DJ, lots of coffee and of course breakfast bites.

Healthyish Republic

Mediterranean, vegan, paleo, keto, and phew, gluten-free: Healthyish Republic checks all the boxes for healthy.

From oodles of zoodles to vegan burgers to healthyish cookies (so they promise), you will never run out of options at Healthyish Republic. Mint green tiles, white countertops and fake plants fill the space, giving the restaurant a clean and modern look. Currently open for take-out at 2990 24th St., Healthyish Republic is taking the place of Son’s Addition, which is focusing on its sister restaurant Otra at Pierce and Haight Streets.

In December 2020, Mission Local awarded the great burger war to Son’s Addition. Maybe it’s time for another burger war to see how Healthyish Republic stacks up (wink, wink, nudge, nudge).

Healthyish Republic will have their grand opening July 6 and is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can follow them on Instagram to learn more about their offerings.

“‘Til Death Do Us Party”: Dahlia Lounge replaces The Armory Club

Dahlia Lounge is serving up what they describe as “sinfully delicious” cocktails at 14th and Mission Streets.

The bar opened earlier this month and features a short cocktail list, red neon signs and a wall of skulls (the perfect Instagram background). Whether you want to go “Grunge” and get a smoky cocktail or go “Punk” and have the bartender pour you a shot and beer for $12, Dahlia Lounge is sure to offer you a good time.

Dahlia Lounge is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Check out their Instagram to keep up with their live music performances.

Mau closed. A new Taishoken location opens.

If you’ve walked down 18th at Valencia lately, you may have noticed a Mau-shaped hole between Hotel Tropica and Curry Up Now.

It’s been a tumultuous ride for the business. Five years after opening on Valencia in 2012, a tense rental negotiation between Mau and the building landlords pushed the store to the brink of closure. But the store persevered. At least for a bit longer. After a couple of more years of dishing out reliable pho (in the restaurant pre-pandemic, at people’s doorsteps post-pandemic), the Vietnamese restaurant officially ended service at the Mission location on December 18th, 2021 before downsizing to a smaller venue at 188 Spear in January 2022.

With Mau out, a new restaurant is in. According to the posting outside the boarded-up 655 Valencia building, Taishoken, a popular Japanese ramen restaurant in San Mateo, is taking over the lease. The restaurant announced on Instagram that it will open the new location in July 2022.

Ian James Made joins the Mission.

Hey, Valencia Street. There’s another new store on the block.

Based on the sign posted on the corner of 14th and Valencia streets, Ian James Made, a queer-owned retail store is moving right across the street from the all-day coffee shop Milk SF (also queer-owned).

The business is taking over the building at 303 Valencia Street and specializes in leather goods, hand-made bags, and home decor.

More details about the stores opening are coming soon. Learn more about Ian James Made here.

Mx3 Fitness moves in

Summer is here and so is Mx3 Fitness.

Opening at 3166 16th street, this Mission District location is offering “on-your-own” workout memberships, personal training and nutrition coaching. Mx3 Fitness also has locations in the Castro and Lower Haight and will be taking the place of San Francisco Barber Shop.

Mx3 Fitness’ “On-Your-Own” workout memberships allow you to work out in a designated “Fitness Zone” – a personal 200 square foot space where you have access to all the equipment you need. If you’re tired of sharing equipment or waiting your turn at the gym, this may be the place for you.

Learn more about Mx3 Fitness’ Mission location here.

Flour + Water Pizzeria becomes Yellow Moto

Flour and Pizza, a pizzeria in Mission marketed as reminding the customers about the simple things in life, closed its doors on June 17.

One of the restaurant’s co-owners, David Whitet, told SF Eater he planned to rebrand to the original location as Yello Moto, a new, fun pizzeria. Same pizzas. New name. And a full bar and cocktail menu as an added bonus.

If you’re a devoted Flour + Water Fan, don’t fret too much. The restaurant’s not obsolete. Flour + Water Pizzeria is scheduled to reopen on Columbus Avenue next year.

Grand Coffee’s grand opening

Oh, that compact coffee shop on 2663 Mission Street? It got a second location, and it’s much bigger.

Grand Coffee, a favorite among Mission coffee drinkers, launched a new cafe spot on June 16. Bonus: it’s a few minutes walk away from the original location between 21st and 22nd streets, next to the Grand Theater.

The cafe is open from 7 a.m to 5 p.m and continues to serve classic coffee and pastries, but the owners plans to expand the menu to include specialty and seasonal drinks once they acclimate to the new store.

Borderlands Books

Although Borderlands Books already left the Mission on June 9, they pushed the border and landed at a spot in The Haight.

The bookstore has been planning to move ever since they bought a building to be their forever home in 2017, but due to the pandemic and other unexpected factors, including many plumbing problems, their move got delayed until this year.

Their new space isn’t quite ready yet however, so the temporary location is at 1740 Haight Street. The bookstore is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

John’s Kitchen #1

Moving in at 2200 Bryant Street – and taking the place of Pho on Bryant – is John’s Kitchen #1.

As of right now, it is unclear when John’s Kitchen #1 is going to officially open.

El Chato

El Chato, a new Spanish taverna, will be moving in at 21st and Bryant Street. It is taking the place of Cafe Murano. This new wine bar aims to be an affordable, low-key spot for Mission residents.

“I mean, we’re going to know our shit, but we’re not here to be, like, fancy,” owner Rafa Saenz said in an interview with Mission Local.

El Chato is hoping to open their doors on August 1. Follow them on Instagram.com to learn more.