If you walked by 702 Valencia St., you might notice something odd: The old Flour + Water Pizzeria is covered in yellow and blue, with little motorcycle cut-outs.

You’re not dreaming. One of the partners of Flour + Water’s restaurant group, David White, told Eater SF that he’s left Flour + Water and is transforming the old digs into a more casual pizzeria named Yellow Moto. The pizzas will remain the same.

According to Eater SF, the restaurant closed June 17 and will remain so until mid-July, when Yellow Moto makes its debut.

Flour + Water sign at 18th and Valencia announcing its Spring 2019 opening.