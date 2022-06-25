Yellow Moto takes over Flour and Water, new front of the store
Yellow Moto it will become. Photo by Mark Rabine

If you walked by 702 Valencia St., you might notice something odd: The old Flour + Water Pizzeria is covered in yellow and blue, with little motorcycle cut-outs.

You’re not dreaming. One of the partners of Flour + Water’s restaurant group, David White, told Eater SF that he’s left Flour + Water and is transforming the old digs into a more casual pizzeria named Yellow Moto. The pizzas will remain the same.

According to Eater SF, the restaurant closed June 17 and will remain so until mid-July, when Yellow Moto makes its debut.

Flour + Water sign at 18th and Valencia announcing its Spring 2019 opening.

Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil.

Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.

