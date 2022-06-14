A car crash at 21st and Mission streets early Tuesday morning left one driver dead and passengers from both cars injured, according to authorities.

Mission Station police officers responded to a report of a crash just past 1 a.m. Tuesday and found three injured parties: The driver and passenger from one car, as well as an injured passenger from a second car, whose driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived, according to the SFPD.

Fire department medics rendered aid, but the driver from the first car was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers are expected to survive and were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not yet reached the victim’s family as of Tuesday afternoon, and was unable to release information regarding the fatality.

Two blocks away and just days earlier, a 20-year-old driver was sent spinning into a parklet on 20th Street after being hit by another speeding car that fled the scene. There were no reported injuries in that incident.

San Francisco has seen 15 traffic fatalities so far this year, with seven of those occurring in the month of May, according to Vision Zero SF.

In response to the series of traffic deaths last month, Supervisor Dean Preston announced a resolution on Tuesday afternoon calling for a public town hall within two weeks of any traffic fatality, as part of an effort to engage the community after such deaths.

The driver in Tuesday’s incident has not been identified and police have opened an investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

