Witnesses watched late Friday as a car speeding west on 20th Street crashed into another heading north on San Carlos Street and slammed it into the Yoji Sushi House parklet.
The speeding car sped off toward Valencia Street, witnesses said.
This all happened after 10 p.m. on the so-called Slow Street of 20th Street that spans most of the Mission District. The restaurant was closed, and no one was eating in the parklet when the accident occured.
This was the second parklet in the Mission to be impacted by a car accident within the past year. The first happened in October at the Bender’s parklet on South Van Ness.
Witnesses on the scene said the passengers in the car that was hit were uninjured and remained on the scene as the fire and police departments arrived.
Lamont Bransford-Young, who runs Fingersnaps Media Arts on that corner, said he was just leaving for the night when he heard the screeching and speeding cars.
“I heard it before I saw it,” said Bransford-Young, who had reached the Mission Street intersection when the crash happened. “I saw the red Honda spin a couple times.” The other car, he said, took off immediately.
According to Brandsford-Young, the police located a license plate that was believed to have dislodged from the car that caused the accident.
An employee at Yoji Sushi House on Saturday said that part of the restaurant’s parklet was destroyed, but that employees had gone home for the night and hadn’t witnessed the incident.
Bransford-Young said that he watches the intersection through the big windows of his corner business, and sees near-accidents every day. “It’s like watching the Hollywood movies all day long,” he chuckled. “On Friday and Saturday it’s on a different level of recklessness.”
Twentieth Street is one of the city’s designated “Slow Streets” and has signage to discourage driving and promote other forms of transportation. But residents and business owners worry that it’s having the opposite effect on the street.
“All they do is cause havoc because people swerve around them,” said Bransford-Young. He said that instead of conducting surveys, the SFMTA should come sit in his studio with him for a day. “One would not believe what happens on that little block.”
“Twentieth is kind of questionable,” said nearby resident Bill McLeod who happened upon the scene on Friday night. McLeod said he has advocated for decades on small changes to slow traffic on the residential streets he’s lived on in the Mission — such as adding speed humps or lowering the speed limits.
While some “Slow Streets” like Shotwell and Sanchez stay quiet, and people even walk or jog in the street on Lake Street in the Richmond, 20th Street is different, McLeod said. He noted that the obstructions on 20th make people veer into oncoming traffic, and said he wasn’t convinced that they had any impact on slowing traffic.
Pretty sure Mission Local wrote an article about how the city put up some safety barriers in the Mission on one of the slow streets, and it was called “gentrification” and said it caused “trauma.” The safety barrier was then taken down.
In a not-at-all surprising twist, ML didn’t interview anyone who likes walking and biking on slow streets and supports safety barriers. Maybe they’ll be able to find one after this crash! But maybe we’re all just colonizers not worth talking to.
Mike —
Just an amazing job of making a breaking news story about a car driving into a parklet about yourself.
JE
Parklets are a danger to everyone. The city should widen sidewalks in areas to permit Paris style outside dining on a portion of the sidewalk. Parklets are going to be deadly.
And for that matter, slow streets were a giveaway to certain home owners at the expense of others.
All of this should’ve been up to a vote by the people.
I’m not surprised to see the “humble narrator” miss the point of the slow streets. They work everywhere else in the city and the world; pedestrianizing streets are a good thing. This should be an expose of how horrible drivers in the mission are, and why we don’t have street cameras or more traffic cops to combat reckless driving. Never fear though, I’m sure Joe and ML can tell us how slow streets are “colonization” and gentrification and the fault of the tech industry.
Sir or madam —
This is a breaking news story that I did not write. This story recounts what happened; it is not meant to editorialize on the worth of slow streets. Mission Local has never editorialized on the worth of slow streets. I have never done so. Your snide comment about how we’d describe them as “‘colonization’ and gentrification and the fault of the tech industry” isn’t something we’d write because it’s crassly stupid. As is your comment writ large.
Enjoy the weekend.
JE
