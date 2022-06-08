COMPLETE SAN FRANCISCO RESULTS, ANALYSIS, MAPS AND GRAPHICS
San Francisco is a mid-sized North American city. It has almost exactly the same population as Columbus, Ohio. It’s about 15 percent larger than Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Those two cities, for good or ill, don’t captivate the national imagination. But this one does. You don’t hear about “Columbus values” or a “Winnipeg liberal,” but “San Francisco” does serve as a modifier. “San Francisco” is a metonym. Things happen everywhere, but in San Francisco — Things Matter.
As such, in 2014, four Smart cars were tipped over in San Francisco in the course of a week and it became fodder for international news stories. And that was odd: People flip over Smart cars enough there’s even a term for it: “Smart tipping.” All it takes are large men, small cars, too much alcohol and not enough brainpower; San Francisco’s hilly streets probably help, too.
But those stories searched for deeper meanings behind all this. Because in San Francisco, Things Matter — surely, this Means Something.
In the present day, veteran city operatives backed by oodles of cash from extremely wealthy funders and their PAC have managed to tip over San Francisco’s progressive district attorney.
Despite the fervent behavior on display in the weeks leading up to the election, voters writ large were not worked up: Turnout was paltry. Low turnout was actually probably the last remaining hope for DA Chesa Boudin, as he polled best with high-information, high-propensity voters. But there weren’t enough of them to save the DA: With nearly 128,000 votes tallied (26 percent turnout), he trails by almost exactly a 60-40 split.
It is hard to foresee knowledgeable and grounded reactions from out-of-town publications — not when two of the big ones have already burnished the liberal bona fides of one of this city’s most prolific establishment kneecappers, or centered a story around the worldview of a clownish GOP mayoral contender whom it erroneously credited for qualifying the recall.
Yes, San Francisco dumping its progressive DA Means Something. But it doesn’t mean everything, and it doesn’t necessarily validate the pre-existing worldviews of authoritarian TV hosts or Substack opinion-havers for whom San Francisco serves as an allegory, concept and modifier more than as a city.
San Franciscans’ hearty rejection of Boudin Means Something, and says something about the state of criminal justice reform and limits of liberalism — but, in the end, it says more about San Francisco. More on that in a moment.
See also: The better the Chesa Boudin recall does, the worse the $400 million Muni bond will do.
To start with, any claim that San Francisco voters rejected Boudin’s policies or ideals would first require San Franciscans to have accepted them. There is no indication this ever occurred: Boudin in 2019 won with a plurality of first-place votes in a razor-thin ranked-choice contest in a low-turnout election aided in no small part by the mayor’s heavy handed appointment of his main rival to the vacant DA post. That was crass: An operative in a rival campaign told me at the time “if Chesa wins, this is why.”
So, that happened. And, as we wrote in 2019, it was unclear if San Francisco voters were enthralled by Boudin’s ideas or simply rewarded the best-run campaign.
Boudin triumphed with 36 percent of first-place votes in an election that only featured 42 percent turnout. But he governed as if he had a mandate. He never had a coalition comprising 50+1 percent of the electorate, and cementing one was not a goal. And that left Boudin vulnerable to a recall — and, once one made the ballot aided by bottomless wells of cash distributed via a veritable matryoshka of political action committees, Boudin was behind the eight ball. There were no opponents to run against — Larry Elder will not become DA after Boudin leaves office — and this DA never had majority support.
To reject Boudin’s ideas, voters would also have to, you know, reject his ideas. For what it’s worth, Boudin’s ideas polled better than Boudin. Multiple surveys revealed pluralities or majorities of San Francisco voters support many of Boudin’s signature liberal policies. Despite the persistent drum beat of out-of-control crime sold by the recall campaign, crime is more rampant in municipalities overseen by traditional, law-and-order DAs. One of them, Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert, was on the ballot, running for Attorney General.
As June 7 wound down, Schubert had 7.6 percent of the vote statewide, and was the choice of 6.8 percent of San Franciscans. (While we’re at it, populist gubernatorial hopeful Michael Shellenberger polled more like a nothingburger: He captured 3.3 percent of the vote statewide and 4.4 percent here in San Francisco).
Neighborhood
Turnout %
Lake Merced
22.5
Visitacion Valley
15.8
Marina/Pacific Heights
23.8
Sunset
22.1
Portola
17.6
Chinatown
21
Seacliff/Presidio Heights
29.4
West Twin Peaks
27.2
SoMa
18.7
Excelsior
18.3
Richmond
22.8
Ingleside
18.1
Bayview Hunters Point
13.4
Laurel Heights/Anza
22.3
North Embarcadero
22.7
Civic Center/Downtown
19.7
Diamond Heights
25.4
Potrero Hill
19.4
Western Addition
19.4
Upper Market, Eureka
27.1
Noe Valley
25.9
Inner Sunset
21.2
Mission
20.9
Haight Ashbury
18.1
South Bernal Heights
21.5
North Bernal Heights
22.6
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
100
Yes/no votes
Lake Merced
Visitacion Valley
Marina/Pacific Heights
Sunset
Portola
Chinatown
Seacliff/Presidio Heights
West Twin Peaks
SoMa
Excelsior
Richmond
Ingleside
Bayview Hunters Point
Laurel Heights/Anza
North Embarcadero
Civic Center/Downtown
Diamond Heights
Potrero Hill
Western Addition
Upper Market, Eureka
Noe Valley
Inner Sunset
Mission
Haight Ashbury
S Bernal Heights
N Bernal Heights
0
20
40
60
80
100
Yes/no votes
Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from the San Francisco Department of Elections.
Is San Francisco a template for other cities or states with vulnerable prosecutors? Possibly — but the bar to qualify a recall in San Francisco — signatures from 10 percent of the electorate — is about as low as it is anywhere, making this city an outlier. And if the pro-recall forces end up spending $8 million to $10 million to win a majority of votes in an election where only 140,000 or so people bother to return their ballots, the cost-per-vote will be prohibitive.
Rather, the introspection here should be local as much or more than global. San Francisco voters like to think of themselves as liberal — but were in large part swayed by a fear-based campaign not so different than the Willie Horton ads Lee Atwater cooked up in 1988. Symposiums could be taught regarding how to convince voters that the district attorney is the problem in a city where the police arrest rate is historically low and has been for years.
San Franciscans are not wholly rejecting reform — but it’s hard to foresee even our “liberal” voters reacting poorly to a future DA announcing he or she is going to aggressively prosecute and incarcerate dope dealers, serial car thieves, etc. And that tracks: When it comes to bringing our own bags to the grocery store or marching in the streets to protest abortion crackdowns in Alabama, San Francisco is solidly blue. But, when it comes to less clear-cut and closer-to-home issues like criminal justice reform, San Francisco voters indicate they like the concept of them — but, it seems, only so long as they remain conceptual.
If you were to look at the professed interests of voters in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s district on this handy dandy feature, you’ll find that police reform is a low priority. Perhaps that would’ve been different in the summer of George Floyd two years ago, but San Francisco has moved on; the Black Lives Matter posters are sun-bleached and neglected in the windows of the city’s $2 million homes.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who is African American, never really defunded the police — but now she doesn’t even have to bother with any budgeting sleight-of-hand to even pretend we’re doing so. She’s going all-in on hiring more police and raising their budget — and recently tapped the police department strategist to fill a vacant supervisor slot.
Many of the issues that most bedevil San Francisco voters are actually under the aegis of the mayor, not the DA — but it’s the DA who will be recalled for them. He has served as a most effective human shield, and when he’s gone, likely by month’s end, the mayor will name his replacement.
This city’s voters have moved on because they can afford to — physically and metaphysically. Many San Franciscans now seem to simultaneously desire the vibrancy of a big city — but expect the safety and security of the suburban towns where they grew up. And there is simply not a strong base of African American voters here who would form a natural constituency to elect — and re-elect — a reform DA, as there is elsewhere. In Philadelphia, where DA Larry Krasner won re-election with nearly 70 percent of the vote, African Americans make up some 40 percent of the population. That’s around eight times the proportion of San Francisco.
For these voters, the effects of aggressive, punitive policing and prosecution is no theory. That’s their families that have been broken up, their relatives who have been incarcerated. For generations, the success of a DA was essentially gauged in how effectively he or she could do this.
On the same night San Francisco recalled its progressive DA, a progressive prosecutor took the lead in Alameda County — a far more populous county than San Francisco, where violent crime well and truly is a problem both statistically as well as anecdotally. The police-endorsed DA candidate is losing to a progressive in Contra Costa County as well. Schubert, again, finished a distant fourth in the AG race. But, apparently, “California sent Democrats and the nation a message on crime.”
In San Francisco, meanwhile, the last Black neighborhood is the county jail. And that’s the way things were before we recalled the progressive DA.
And this, again, is the city whose very name is a stand-in for liberal values. And, when you think about it, that Means Something.
A preliminary version of this column ran within our election coverage on June 7.
So, how long is it going to take for local media, including Joe, to come to grips with the realization that your readers/viewers don’t believe what you believe?
Every local publication but the Marina Times endorsed Boudin. But we don’t want what you want.
While my interest in this topic is purely voyeuristic (I live on the east, not west coast), blaming “out-of-state” money but then casting it as an entirely local issue seems an unusual argument to make.
I’ve read a few of Mission Local’s articles on this topic (which is why when I woke up and saw the results, you were my first stop), and you/this publication have been very much against the recall. I’m not conservative, and I live in DC, but I would be furious at the state of affairs SF residents endure if I were there.
Would like to see additional thought pieces from Mission in the future, that grapple with the things voters are angry over. Saying “oh, SF just doesn’t have enough black people to support criminal justice reform” seems… yes, I’ll say it – racist. Black voters are the most conservative part of the Democratic coalition. They are why the USA was denied the chance to elect Bernie Sanders. They are also why there was sentencing disparities between crack and cocaine in the 90s. I don’t mean this as an insult, but seeing you write that made me think “WASP-y Karen alert” (before I saw a man wrote this). More nuance, and please – *please* – some good faith consideration of the opposing side.
Thanks for your hard work and your good writing.
Very, very, well written. However, you continue the far liberal blindness. I would love for you to read and/or listen to opposing views. And actually study them with complete open mindedness. My liberal bestest friends, do not ‘study’ opposing views, and tell me ‘I’ am closed minded. I however expose myself to all opinions and ‘news’. Unfortunately, my friends are and live inside liberal cocoons and campuses. Not a best. – Enjoyed.
If you don’t like national media opining on events in SF fine – but don’t invoke Sacramento and other cities in your article.
Use all the statistics and intellectualization you want. Use thinly veiled criticisms of voters that they are prey to SPAC money machines and fear mongering.
At the end of the day Joe, SF has a property crime problem. Everyone knows it. Anyone who has tried to own a bike knows it. Anyone who has rented or owned a car knows it. Anyone who has been mugged certainly knows it.
Provide all the stats you want. Do you think it is possible stats are down because people don’t report because they know it is a pointless waste of time?
Yesterday during daylight hours I walked for 15 minutes and saw a person with a needle in their arm, several piles of excrement, was panhandled a half dozen times, was solicited to buy drugs, and came upon a near altercation, was yelled at by a mentally ill individual, was encircled by an obviously intoxicated individual dancing provocatively with a portable speaker so loud I could not here myself if I yelled, and witness a near altercation, a freshly broken car window, and several people passed out – not sleeping – passed out, on the street.
Am I sympathetic to people with problems? Yes. Do I feel safe here or enjoy witnessing these events everyday? No. Can I just move? No, I can’t. Even if I could why should I? I was here long before most of these people.
Why can’t you have some sympathy and understanding for my perspective? I work hard, I am still poor. I know poverty. I know abandonment by parents. I know injustice. Why can I not ask people to be held accountable for illegal activity that diminishes my quality of life and threatens public safety?
Everything is a racist conspiracy here. But is it? Or do people who WORK have reasonable expectations for public behavior that are intellectualized and philosophized away and invalidated?
No one is denying injustice. No one is thinking removing him will solve every problem. But come on. Stop insulting citizens for exercising their democratic rights to hold politicians accountable.
This man lost, fairly and for good reasons. Why you didn’t mention the tricks they did on the paper ballot to try to maje it easy to have an invalid 3rd page or to put this question very last?
So I guess everyone who voted for the recall was a low-information voter?
I wish these journalists would take a long walk around the zombieland that is SF
