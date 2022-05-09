Multiple sources close to the process on Sunday told Mission Local that Mayor London Breed will today name SFPD Director of Strategic Communications Matt Dorsey as the next District 6 supervisor, replacing Matt Haney.
Let the record show that Dorsey, the former longtime spokesman for City Attorney Dennis Herrera, is an extremely smart and competent man, is a savvy political operator with longstanding relationships in this city, and possesses a deep knowledge of the dark arts of San Francisco politics. He is someone ready for a street fight, certainly on the moderate-friendly streets of the newly formed, Tenderloin-free District 6.
But, make no mistake: Tapping the cops’ spokesman for political office, a career communications pro and political operative, who also recently served as a lobbyist for a firm representing tech and business titans, is a hell of a thing.
That’s a hell of a resume for the supe representing D6, which still has its fair share of struggling tenants and abject poverty, even with the TL now grafted onto District 5.
So, it would seem public safety is likely to be Issue No. 1 here, with the hope that voters will be enthused that the former chief strategist for the cops will know who in the department to call to get police on the scene to crack down on crime and lawlessness in the streets.
Dorsey is also a recovering addict of drugs and alcohol, which is highly germane in District 6. Today’s 12:15 p.m. announcement of his appointment is, not coincidentally, to be held at Delancey Street.
With this move, the mayor has triggered what figures to be a political brawl in SoMa. One with no small amount of risk for yet another precariously placed Breed appointee. And, frankly, for Breed, too, on the eve of her own re-election bid.
Breed’s pick, Dorsey, will, in November, be running against Haney’s preferred successor, his former chief of staff Honey Mahogany. She will, barring unforeseen lunacy, announce her candidacy in relatively short order. Yes, other candidates could jump in and complicate matters. But this has the makings of a proxy battle between the mayor and Haney in a district Haney just carried, overwhelmingly, in his crushing Assembly win.
“If the mayor chooses somebody and that person loses, why would you want to create a referendum on yourself right before running for re-election?” ponders a longtime city political operative. “Having a mini-campaign and making this into a proxy race about you? That is high-risk. If you had a choice, right now, to have London Breed show up to campaign for you or Matt Haney, who would you pick?”
The voters, rather recently, have certainly given Haney a resounding thumbs-up. And, according to polling I’ve seen coming out of that race, Haney is far more favorably received in this neck of the woods than the mayor. Our newly ensconced assemblyman has (token) races to run in both June and November. So, unlike many city figures who decamp to Sacramento and disappear into the scenery, Haney will remain a presence in San Francisco. He’ll be spending money here. It is conceivable he’ll be spending more money than the supe candidates will spend, and he has already made it clear he will put his former chief of staff by his side and campaign hard for her.
Mahogany will also have the full backing of labor, which was the understated but key factor in Haney’s trouncing of David Campos in last month’s Assembly race. It is also likely (though not yet certain) that Mahogany will have the same personnel operating her ground game that propelled Haney to runaway wins in D6 in 2018 and in Assembly District 17 earlier this year.
Erstwhile AD-17 candidate Bilal Mahmood supported Haney after coming third in February’s primary. He, too, was passed over for the vacant District 6 seat. It remains to be seen where The YIMBY favorite Mahmood will come down regarding the November contest. It’s hardly inconceivable he and Haney could be allies here, too.
Unless Mahmood runs for the post, too. You never know.
Dorsey is openly gay and HIV-positive. A generation ago, this would be somewhat revelatory. But San Francisco voters, particularly relatively young San Francisco voters, do not seem to give all that much deference to white, male, gay and/or HIV-positive candidates, even candidates who faced terrible discrimination in their lifetimes and suffered horrible personal losses during the AIDS crisis. Just ask Mark Leno. Or, for that matter, Jeff Sheehy.
Mahogany, on the other hand, is both Black and trans. That would be a truly unique background for a potential elected official in this, and perhaps any, city. The loss of the Tenderloin denies her potential progressive-leaning tenant voters — and even the prior, more ostensibly lefty iteration of District 6 had no trouble electing white, male supervisors. But experienced neighborhood political hands told me that the TL still harbors a level of transphobia you won’t likely find among the dwellers of million-dollar condos. Separate and apart from Mahogany’s abilities and C.V., a pioneering candidate could appeal to a wide range of voters.
Much remains to be determined. But this isn’t in doubt: It’s going to be a heavily contested race. It’s going to be a bruising, hard-fought contest. And that was the mayor’s choice. It didn’t have to be.
Now, nobody is saying Honey Mahogany deserves to be handed the District 6 crown like some municipal William of Orange.
And she won’t be. If Mahogany is going to be supervisor, she’s going to have to run for it and earn it. But there is plenty of political logic behind London Breed avoiding a knock-down, drag-out fight with the one candidate who has made it damn clear she’s running, who has the stalwart backing of labor, who is the preferred successor of the popular and influential outgoing incumbent, and with whom she probably agrees with on 85 percent of the issues.
The mayor could’ve ostensibly had both Mahogany and Haney with her, moving in (roughly) the same direction. Instead, she’s now neatly cauterized the wounds of the city’s hard left, which were opened up in Haney’s battle with Campos. The city officials who apparently went to the Ja Morant school of Twitter to berate Haney after his blowout win could now join arms with him.
Also, rather than have the entire LGBTQ community united behind the appointment of Mahogany, a Dorsey-Mahogany race will spark a damaging LGBTQ civil war.
You don’t have to search far for examples of a mayor who inherited the wind after shoe-horning in a preferred appointee and snubbing an ambitious but less-preferred candidate who had unimpeachable community ties. In 2012, Mayor Ed Lee passed over Breed herself to anoint Christina Olague District 5 supervisor, only to watch Breed run for it and earn it.
Three years later, Lee chose Julie Christensen to be District 3 supe instead of picking Rose Pak’s preferred candidate Cindy Wu, which goaded Aaron Peskin back into public life.
We will never know what would’ve happened if Leno had listened to his backers’ pleas and took on Lee in 2015. But if Breed has yet another appointee to elected office crash and burn, even political allies may take notice, and weigh their options. This is the sort of thing that emits a whiff of political vulnerability.
It could’ve been easy. But it’s going to be hard. That was a choice.
A mayor can put a supervisor into office. But it’s constituents who keep them there. That’s not a choice.
At least Breed didn’t select a white man.
I’ve met both of them in professional settings, and let’s just say Dorsey is far more competent, focused, and polished than Mahogany. The resumes reflect that. A debate between the two would be a trouncing.
Mahogany is the status quo, Dorsey will be something different. Hopefully, more orders and action, versus a lot of talk.
Haneys numbers in the last election don’t reflect his popularity, it reflects how unpopular Campos is.
Honey Mahogany, a Black trans woman is the status quo? As opposed to the coppaganda white man the mayor just appointed?? Are you serious?
God, i hate this city more and more with each passing day.
Lol! Oh Big Frisco = a Dennis staffer most likely.
Will Big Frisco please tell us why he/she/they think Honey is not “polished”??
I wonder how many people would know Dorsey & Honey from “professional settings” AND take the time to attempt to reframe that the paid press guy for Herrera is the one with a substantive resume….
Have you been to ANY community meetings in D6? You know who’s shown up and supported residents here? Honey Mahogany has. If that is status quo I’ll take it.
Dorsey shows up to stuff – once he’s paid. Look at his own website & his client list. From winning Mike Dukakis to blocking Joe Manchin to – hold your breath – the Russian government. Not sure why his incredible competence is referenced & not illustrated anywhere.
https://www.mattdorsey.org/#Clients
I am bummed she didn’t appoint Honey for several reasons but I don’t think identity politics will factor into this race at all. It will be all about public safety and clean streets and bringing back downtown. Bread and butter. I believe Haneys win was as much a rejection of Campos as it was an endorsement of Matt.
This will be referendum on the Mayor and the Board of Supes. Might as well fight it now.
This another sign that Breed is planning to run a standard law and order campaign for re-election. Given she has as no record other than petty corruption and incompetence, this is not surprising. The recall vote in June will play a big role, which is why the Cartel is behind it. Not good for the future of police reform or any aspect of the city with more power flowing to the POA.
I don’t generally contribute to political campaigns, but if London Breed appoints a cop propagandist to replace Matt Haney, I will give $500 to anyone who challenges her from the left.
Nice and informative piece, Joe. I had to spend some time on the internet with William of Orange. It might be good to remind us all of Mayor Breed’s past appointees in these situations i.e. prematurely vacated elected offices. I would love to see analysis of who she will tap if the DA is recalled. I feel strongly that we the voters should have some idea of who that is before we decide to depose (you can fill in the historical reference here) the person who won the actual election against all opponents. If the recallers win, are we going to end up with Loftus, the mayor’s preffered candidate in the election?
I feel sure that she is lovely but there is quite simply no way I could mark a cross against a name like Honey Mahogany. Does everything have to be a joke in this city?
There will be no “lgbtq civil” war because, gay or straight, no one wants a corrupted city official – and this guy was a shill for Herrera — another shill. You’re right on one thing: his bio isn’t thrilling, just like his career. But he’s useful for the mayor for a couple reasons: 1) he’s city family and 2) unlike Haney, will ax any and all public corruption efforts & stop the call for a real community benefits audit.
The only gay votes Dorsey gets are Herrera’s staff people who also live in the New D6, so no one. Go Honey!
Dorsey is incredibly competent and detailed in his ideas. Having spoke with Honey and listened to her views I would say she not an appropriate person for the position. Her positions and “solutions” amount to empty slogans with no details. She has best of intentions but is not the innovative problem solver we need during these trying times. In this sense is what I believe Bigfrisco is referring to status quo SF “progressive” candidates.
Now now, Brandon…let’s go…give us one detailed idea Dorsey has to clean up SOMA (like 6th street) or clean up Treasure Island from its radioactive past. Just one detailed idea on each.
How many times has Dorsey been to Treasure Island? How many times has he met with the folks who live there? If he’s “incredibly competent” – surely you’ll have a zinger of a reply. Looking forward to it!
My bet is Mahogany runs against preston and wins.
Yaneverknow, is one word, yeah?
Ed —
It was when Joaquín Andújar said it, that’s for sure.
JE
Breed pretty much se up the law and order question for D-6. We will soon see how how that will plays into her homeless projects. If she is smart she will start spending some of the funds the supervisors have voted to spend on the housing she claims to clamor for. Otherwise it is hard to see how the public will continue to put up with much more.
This is putting far more importance on a single supervisor’s race than it deserves.
London Breed is likely going to run very well in the western half of the city, and lose in the Tenderloin, regardless of what happens in this race. People who don’t pay attention to lower-level city politics like this will wake up when the mayor’s office is on the line. Ed Lee made appointments that didn’t pan out, and he was re-elected.
“But this has the makings of a proxy battle between the mayor and Haney in a district Haney just carried, overwhelmingly, in his crushing Assembly win.”
Haney won every single neighborhood in AD17. Every single one; so the new D6 is hardly anything special in this regard.
The primary reason for this victory was the fact that Campos was his opponent. Campos’ ideas were lame and reactionary; he is an anti-housing NIMBY and he comes across as unlikable.
The second most important reason is that Bilal Mahmood’s 100% pro-housing — (for all intensive purposes single issue) constituency (aka, the YIMBYs) voted, en masse, for Haney — who, as a savvy politician, suddenly and opportunistically declared himself pro-housing in order to create the necessary differentiator between him and Campos and garner this significant cohort — which in the primary was over 20% of the voters . No a single pro-housing voter went for Campos. It’s as simple as that folks.
Lastly, D6 is the most pro-housing district in the City. Now that it is unburdened by the notorious anti-housing Tenderloin (thx to the machinations of TNDC, in cahoots with THC — shame on Randy Shaw, btw), you can expect it to go for a pro-housing candidate, like Matt Dorsey.
Honey Mahogany’s constituency was the Tenderloin. In D6, all the new residents (and there are a lot of them) are going to go for Dorsey; especially — once Boudin’s out of the way come June 7th — with the obviously backing of the Mayor, if he can get the police and a new, mayor-appointed DA, to address the runaway crime issues in the District.
Smart choice by Breed — Game on.
