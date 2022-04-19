Tuesday, April 19 — 12:45 p.m.: San Francisco is to voting what Joey Chestnut is to hot dog-eating. But, even by those standards, this is an excessive year. To wit, voters last week were already receiving reminders to vote in June’s election, prior to today’s election. We’ll also be voting in November.

With that in mind, those querying how long it’ll take to have decisive results from today’s election appear to be doing so with more than a little desperation; election fatigue is real.

The answer: It may take a while.

Election department boss John Arntz informs us that, as of this morning, some 62,000 ballots have made their way to City Hall — 21 percent of the 290,000-odd ballots mailed to Assembly District 17 voters. “I think we’ll have around 57,000 vote-by-mail ballots included in tonight’s results reports,” he continues.

If either Matt Haney or David Campos is up by a significant amount at day’s end, we can get a very strong indication of who’s going to win. But that may not necessarily happen, and many thousands of votes could be tallied over the next several days.

In February, for example, the first election drop had around 60,000 votes in the Assembly contest. The last tally released on Election Day, Feb. 15, had about 65,000. Eventually, nearly 94,000 votes were counted in that race (33 percent turnout for AD-17).

It remains to be seen if we can reach that level of turnout in April. Regardless, barring a blowout, it’ll be hard to have a declared winner tonight; a margin of a few thousand votes would not be definitive.

“I won’t know the number of Vote By Mail ballots voters delivered to polling places and drop-boxes, or provisional ballots cast, until Wednesday,” Arntz writes.

“I must certify the election by April 28, which is likely when certification will occur.” — Joe Eskenazi

A mural near 20th and Shotwell was completed in late 2020, as election season loomed. Photo by Annika Hom.

Tuesday, April 19 — 11:25 a.m.: If you’re searching for some elusive motivation to go and vote, here’s an idea: Keep a poll worker company. Mission Local’s Lydia Chávez has perambulated to several voting places Downtown and at City Hall, and it’s a ghost town. At precinct 7614 at 44 McAllister a grand total of zero people had shown up to vote as of 10:45. At precinct 7628 the tally was one voter.

“All municipal elections have a low turnout,” said Alan Lowe, a poll worker. “Sometimes people come in and are not familiar with the ballot and don’t vote.”

That would be a feat today, as the contest is a head-to-head matchup between Matt Haney and David Campos … and that’s all.

City Hall was only marginally more bustling. One poll worker estimates only 200 or so people have walked in to vote in the past month. “The place is empty except for the poll workers,” reports Chávez. — Lydia Chávez and Joe Eskenazi

Democracy inaction. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Tuesday, April 19 — 5 a.m.: As of Monday, some 59,000 ballots have found their way back to the Department of Elections in the basement of San Francisco’s City Hall.

That’s about 20 percent of the electorate. Despite ballots being sent out some five weeks ago; despite the vast majority of registered voters having those ballots delivered right to their doors; despite postage being paid; despite this being a simple, binary decision between Assembly candidates David Campos and Matt Haney — four out of five Assembly District 17 voters haves not yet registered their choice.

So it’ll be a low-turnout election — the only question is how low? In February’s primary only 36 percent of the electorate made an effort. And, remember — that (low) turnout was driven by the Board of Education recall. Some 180,000 voters showed up in February — but only a shade under 94,000 voted in the Assembly race (Assembly District 17 does not cover the entire city, with only some 288,000 voters. That’s not quite 33 percent turnout.).

All of which is to say: Tuesday’s election will feature paltry participation, and anything other than a minor lead will be tough to overcome. Whoever is leading when the first round of votes drops at around 8:45 p.m. is in the catbird seat, because not many votes are going to follow.

“If one of us is up — and I hope it’s me — by any significant margin in that first drop, I think the race is over,” predicted Haney.

His opponent’s campaign agrees: “If we’re ahead in the early returns, I’m confident we’ll stay ahead,” said Daniel Anderson, Campos’ campaign manager. Anything more than a three, four or perhaps five percent margin between the candidates will be challenging to come back from.

Campos’ campaign is hoping that he will either gain on Haney or pad his lead throughout the night as later votes are tabulated.

That’s par for the course in San Francisco elections, in which more progressives tend to vote later. It must be said that the Campos-Haney tilt is not exactly a traditional San Francisco progressive-moderate contest — but, regardless, in February’s election, Campos gained 1,042 votes on Haney between the initial drop and the final tally (Haney outpolled Campos by 742 votes in February).

This may or may not be a harbinger of what’s to come, as the dynamics of February’s multi-candidate race are a less-than-perfect analog for Tuesday’s head-to-head runoff. Other confounding factors include the subsequent heavy anti-Campos Independent Expenditure spending tying Campos to Chesa Boudin and depicting him as anti-housing, as well as a hearty Haney endorsement from erstwhile candidate Bilal Mahmood.

Also counfinding: The likelihood that, at this point, 94,000 overall votes is not an attainable target in April.

It’s important to keep track of not only how many votes there are but who is voting. Campos’ polling shows him doing far better with new voters, who did not participate in February’s election. Haney, correspondingly, says that getting voters to the polls who have already voted for him is crucial, as is maximizing participation from voters from his home district, District 6, who showed up for him in numbers last time around.

Both candidates can produce polls that indicate they will win. The major difference between those polls is that Haney’s revealed a supermajority of erstwhile Mahmood’s supporters going for Haney, while Campos’ poll showed a far more modest percentage going to Haney.

Mahmood tallied 20,895 votes in February, good enough for 22 percent of the vote. These voters would figure to be a major factor in Tuesday outcome, whether or not they choose to vote.

The credibility of both campaigns’ polling will be decided, along with the election.

Mission Local will be covering Election Day in the field, will attend the candidates’ gatherings this evening, and will provide on-the-spot reporting and analysis when results come in. Check back here throughout the day for updates. — Joe Eskenazi

