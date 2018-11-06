Homeless measure Prop. C, five supervisor races highlight consequential local ballot

Update, 12:30 p.m.: Turnout continues to trend high, and you don’t need “informal polls of the street” to tell you that (see below). You can just ask the head of the Department of Elections.

So far, mail ballots and City Hall voters have reached 28 percent of the city’s registered voters — compared to 34 percent at this point in the Nov. 2016 presidential election and 20 percent in June’s comparatively high mayoral midterm.

“We’ve had the usual — poll workers who don’t show up, ballot jams, and one polling place where the outlets failed to work,” Elections boss John Arntz told Lydia Chavez. And yet, the voters keep coming; half the 1,100 people who’ve voted so far in City Hall were not registered. In June some 2,200 people registered on the day of the election and Arntz felt that number would be eclipsed today.

Update, 11:40 a.m.: District 6 hopeful Christine Johnson tells Lydia Chavez that “We’re all different and we’ll have to see who can close it out. My informal polls of the street say it is very close.”

So do the formal polls (though polling in District 6 is notoriously difficult, and including ranked-choice voting permutations feels like a double bank shot).

“Informal polls of the street” is a new term on us, but it’s clear that District 6 is very much in play. Our informal polls of longtime city politicos and strategists of the street is equally opaque. “I have to say that, usually by right about now, I have a pretty good sense of where shit is going to end up,” one tells us. “This is one of the first times where I just can’t tell you.”

In District 6 — where Johnson and Sonja Trauss are running a 1-2 campaign against Matt Haney — and District 4 — where Jessica Ho is hoping second-place votes from lower-tier candidate Trevor McNeil push her past Gordon Mar — a few hundred or few thousand votes will essentially dictate what the overriding outcome of this election is. If Haney and Mar prevail, the city’s Board of Supervisors will be firmly in progressive control, able to not just play defense against Mayor London Breed, but begin going on the offensive. Along with the likely passage of Prop. C (more on that later, for certain), it would be a stunning rebuke of the mayor and her endorsed candidates and positions.

A victory for Johnson/Trauss or Ho, however, sends a different message. Among them: You can successfully run a 1-2 ranked-choice voting campaign at the district level; and, of course, pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars of Independent Expenditure money into races where 13,000 or fewer votes are enough to win can have a hell of an effect.

Update, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 9:30 a.m.: Lydia Chavez is monitoring the scene in District 6. As soon as you cross into the highly contested territory, placard-wielding surrogates for the candidates envelop you. Some are attentive:

And some are not (though, to be fair, as the sign indicates, he may have a propensity to multitask):

As we noted earlier (which is below; we’re going to add to the top today as updates come in), the Department of Elections is projecting this could be the biggest midterm election in this city since the Ford administration. Anecdotally, poll workers in SoMa said they’d been busy. An elections worker tasked with inspecting disability accessibility and outhouse sanitation throughout the city told us that he’d even seen modest lines out of garage doors and basements during his early morning patrol.

It’s a long day, but that’s a good sign.

A dispatch from Lydia Chavez:

Cross into District 6 at Mission Street and it looks like a festival – campaign signs are tacked on sticks two to three on top of one another, with workers looking like the vendors who sell balloons at a Mexican carnival.

Sonja Trauss, a housing activist with the Yes in My Back Yard (YIMBY) party, Matt Haney, a school board member, and Christine Johnson, a former Planning Commissioner – they are all out in force with Haney having the largest ground force.

Inside the headquarters for Trauss at 1260 Mission Street, the campaign staff, up since 3 a.m. to prepare for a literature drop and the arrival of 50 volunteers at 5 a.m., was running on the sugar high of multiple donuts.

Staffer Anika Steig wondered about Precinct 7635. “It’s a statistical outlier. We don’t know what’s going on but something is,” she said referring to the precinct’s high turnout.

Ben Libby the “numbers guy” was looking at Precincts 7632, 7619, and 7644 and also expected high turnout.

Nearby, candidate Trauss was alone handing out – or trying to hand out — flyers. Most residents who walked by had already voted. “Thursday, Friday and Saturday they were like, thank you, but Monday it was totally dead,” she said.

No matter. It takes Trauss a nanosecond to move into wonk territory. The sun, reflecting off a building, could be used for energy; Prop. C to tax the highest-earning corporations for profits, is the peanut butter and jelly to build more housing; and hey, have you seen that map to legalize affordable housing everywhere?

A couple of blocks away, Haney’s campaign office at 156 Eighth Street. is buzzing. “It looks like turnout out will be really high everywhere,” said Nate Allbee, the campaign manager.

They are prepared. Allbee said they had 250 people out now at around 9 a.m., and would have almost 500 volunteers come through during the day. They were the only campaign planning a noon rally at their offices.

At Johnson’s campaign office at 76 Sixth Street, Jeffrey Chuong, her field director, had also clocked in at 3 a.m. “This race is a toss up,” Chuong said. “I think everyone has a good shot.”

His job, he said, was to make sure people voted. They have about 50 volunteers out, with some returning to make calls to remind people to vote and to drop off their mail-in ballots before 3 p.m.

Many in the June’s mayoral election were postmarked late because voters had failed to make their drops by 3 p.m. he said.

Katina Johnson, a tech worker, dropped by the office to pick up literature and flyers, Although she has been politically active, “I’ve never done this before” she said.

At a nearby café, Josh, a tech worker, wore a sash of his political affiliations including Yes on C and the Democratic Socialists of America, San Francisco.

He thought more tech workers would vote in favor of Prop C. He urged his fellow tech workers to think about “their employers using the value that they create to support political agendas that they might not agreed with.”

On Mayor London Breed’s opposition to Prop C. “I wonder if when Benioff came out to support it, if she regretted taking such a strong stand against it.”

Original article, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7 a.m.:

The sun will rise Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., casting light on the garages and basketball gyms and church basements and community centers — and, here in the Mission, a laundromat-cafe — where San Franciscans will cast their ballots and decide what this city should do with itself.

As of Monday, some 113,000 vote-by-mail ballots had already trickled into City Hall. At this point in June, when we narrowly elected London Breed mayor, that tally was just 74,000. In November 2016, when a positively French 81 percent of us voted in a presidential contest, some 141,000 VBM ballots were on ice by Election Day. So turnout tomorrow is tracking high. John Arntz, the head of the Department of Elections, says this could be our biggest midterm election turnout yet (or at least going back to 1974, as the department’s records in that category do).

Polls open at 7 a.m. and here is a guide from KQED that will help you find your polling place and other FAQs.

Turnout today ought to be high. And, somewhat intuitively when you think about it, turnout is the key to this and every election. A number of campaigns Mission Local has spoken with were optimistic that the more folks who showed up to vote, the better they’d do. Which, in some cases is true and, in other cases is not — but woe to the politician, in this city at least, who bemoans more voting and more democracy.

The polls close today at 8 p.m. (Did you forget to register? You can still register and vote at City Hall up until the closing gun). The results of those 113,000-odd Vote-By-Mail ballots received by Monday will be revealed before 9 p.m. tonight. At least three more batches of votes will be tallied and released as day-of-election ballots are amassed. There will be one or more rounds of preliminary ranked-choice voting run tonight. It will, in individual races, be either clear that one candidate is in the catbird seat or that we’re in for days if not weeks of electoral trench warfare.

There doesn’t appear to be much of a middle ground.

All day and night long, you can check back on this article for updates. Managing editor Joe Eskenazi will be working the phones and analyzing the data — and not just for the five contested supervisors' races, but for all the propositions — including Proposition C, which would tax big businesses to fund homeless and housing services. Lydia Chavez, Petro Cota, Jennifer Cortez, Mia Li, Julian Mark, Abraham Rodriguez, Meg Shutzer, and Lauren Smiley are slated to be out and about, at election-night parties, City Hall, and anywhere else they need to be.

Check back in frequently. Vote only once.