Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With 80 percent of the population over 12 having received at least one shot and 70 percent fully vaccinated, San Francisco has the highest vaccination rate among major U.S. cities.

As the Delta variant continues to spread through Britain, the June 21st reopening now looks like it won’t happen for a while. For an overview of the variant is up to in Britain, check here and here.

Much talk about global vaccination, but no action at the G7. The Biden Administration has pledged a paltry 500 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world. Vaccinating the world would not cost as much as you might think.

As San Francisco reopens, it’s time to get back to basics.

Remember when we had government agencies which actually regluated private profiteering? Check out latest hair-raising scandal from DBI.

And for a true blast from the past, welcome back Old Jerusalem.

Meet Aimee Zawitz, who lives to dance. Or grab some sushi.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 11, DPH reports over 80 percent (630,307) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and 70 percent (552,051) are completely vaccinated. On June 11, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,602. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts its estimate of the San Francisco R Number at .90, and kept its California estimate at .88. The average ensemble for San Francisco’s R Number is .83, and its average California R Number is .81.

Between May 9 and June 8, DPH reports 39 positive tests in the Mission or a rate of 6.54 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 positive tests or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. Are old patterns re-emerging? Only Bayview Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley, Oceanview/Ingleside and the Mission reported more than 20 positive tests .

For the week ending June 4, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on a group’s population size, case rates through June 6 show Pacific Islanders with 1693, Latinx 1121, Native Americans 800, Blacks 531, Whites 234, Asians 226, and Multi-racials 187. The Citywide rate is 423.

With relatvely low raw numbers, high percentage increases can be misleading. For the week ending June 8, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 48 percent to 17 on June 8 from 9 on June 2. During the week of June 8, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On June 7, Covid patients accounted for 1.4 percent of ICU occupancy and .99 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

In May, the positivity rate for Blacks was 1.59 percent, Latinx 1.46 percent, Multi-racial .8 percent, Whites .37 percent and Asians .33 percent.

In May 260 men and 234 women tested positively for the virus. Since last March 329 men and 212 women, 4 “others” and 2 of a gender unknown have died a Covid-related death. DPH reports 0 new cases or deaths among trans males or trans females.

San Francisco’s 550th Covid-related death was recorded on June 4. In the month of May there were 5 Covid-related SF deaths. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.